AARP Arizona's free screening of POMS in Prescott Valley July 25

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 23, 2019 11:55 p.m.

AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free screening of POMS starring Diane Keaton! at Harkins Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way in Prescott Valley from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.

AARP in Yavapai County has invited special guests to the POMS movie, who will be demonstrating a fun way to exercise as we move into middle age and our older years! POMS is an uplifting comedy about Martha (played by Diane Keaton), a woman who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl (Jacki Weaver), Olive (Pam Grier) and Alice (Rhea Perlman), proving that it's never too late to follow your dreams.

Rated PG-13 for some language and sexual references. Tickets are FREE but registration is REQUIRED. Call 1-844-418-2281 or visit aarp.info/pomsprescottvalley

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

