Signal back up at Glassford, Lakeshore; company to be held responsible

A crew works to erect a new traffic signal at Glassford Hill Road and Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley on Monday morning, July 22.

A crew works to erect a new traffic signal at Glassford Hill Road and Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley on Monday morning, July 22.

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 9:52 p.m.

A crew works to erect a new traffic signal at Glassford Hill Road and Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley on Monday morning, July 22. The town reports that the signal is up and operational, and final touch-up work — such as sidewalk fixes — will be completed in the next few days. A dump truck with its bed raised hit the signal and mast arm June 24 while making a right turn, causing heavy damage to the traffic light. The cost to repair the damaged signal and mast arm is $65,000. The town said the driver was cited by police, and the company will be held responsible for the damages.

(Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

