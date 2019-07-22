OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 22
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Purcell: Our childish politicians need kindergarten lessons

mugshot photo
By Tom Purcell
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 9:22 p.m.

We could use a hearty dose of Robert Fulghum wisdom about now.

Our political discourse is at a fever pitch. Our allegedly esteemed elected leaders are carrying on like unruly children – shouting and pouting and becoming increasingly strident with their political opponents. 

If they wish to carry on like children, they need to learn some kindergarten wisdom.

“All I really need to know about how to live and what to do and how to be, I learned in kindergarten,” wrote Fulghum in his famous 1988 essay, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned In Kindergarten.”

“Share everything,” he writes.

Too few of us realize it, but we share many things. Most of all, we share a magnificent representative republic – and every one of us shares the incredible responsibility of running it by voting and participating in public discourse.

Our politicians must embrace our shared responsibility by discussing and debating political ideas civilly – by working out political agreements as well-mannered adults.

“Play fair,” Fulghum writes.

In sports, nobody likes a “dirty” player – someone who hits below the belt, or someone who tries to knock the quarterback out of the game by ramming a helmet into his knee.

Attempts to destroy or discredit political opponents with hyperbole and unsubstantiated accusations only lather up half the country as they alienate the other half. Such cynical dishonesty drives us apart, making it that much harder for us to arrive at orderly, sensible solutions.

If you disagree with someone’s political ideas, discuss that disagreement in a logical and unemotional manner. If you believe your idea is superior, make your case. That’s the only way for our best political ideas to become effective government policies, and goodness knows we have too few of those.

“Don’t hit people” is another of Fulghum’s insights.

Unfounded cheap shots have got to stop. 

Calling someone “racist” or a “Nazi” just because you dislike him or her or disagree with his or her ideas does more to discredit those overused labels than it does to discredit your target.

Chanting for a member of Congress – a naturalized U.S. citizen – to be “sent back” to the country where she was born, just because you strongly disagree with her ideas, lowers and discredits you as it elevates the target of your chant.

We are better than this - at least I hope we are.

Fulghum offers a dozen other useful insights in his essay, but these words are probably the most important:

“Live a balanced life,” he writes. “Learn some and think some and draw and paint and sing and dance and play and work every day some.”

Look, politics is important – keeping informed and participating in our political system is essential to our country’s continued success – but too many of us are taking our politics way too personally.

As we become ever more boisterous in our discourse – as we post ever-more angry and ridiculous thoughts on social media – we motivate the politicians who represent us to do likewise.

All of us need to stop taking ourselves so seriously. All of us need to escape the narrowness of our limited point of view.

As Fulghum advises, we need to spend more time drawing and painting and singing and dancing. We need to play and laugh and stop taking ourselves, and our politics, so seriously.

Perhaps if we heed a little kindergarten wisdom, we will remember how to be civil, well-mannered adults.

With any luck, our politicians will follow suit.

Tom Purcell, author of “Misadventures of a 1970’s Childhood,” is a humor columnist and is nationally syndicated. Send comments to Tom at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Purcell: Hope ‘springs’ eternal for civil discourse
Purcell: Effective wit a dying art in politics
Purcell: Resolutions our politicians won’t keep
Column: Suffering from Election Stress Disorder?
Purcell: Humor the cure for what ails America

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
MON
22
Coffee Talk with Save the Dells,
MON
22
Chino Valley Animal Partners bunco fundraising
TUE
23
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries