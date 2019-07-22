OFFERS
Prescott in brief: PUSD Family Resource Center school supply distribution will be July 24

The former Washington Elementary School is now PUSD’s district offices. (Les Stukenberg/Courier file)

Originally Published: July 22, 2019 9:56 p.m.

The Prescott Unified School District Family Resource Center will host a district-wide, back-to-school supply distribution to all families on Wednesday, July 24, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The first-come, first-served event will be held in the Washington School district office gymnasium off Pleasant Street.

Throughout the summer, the center has collected supplies through the generosity of the community through various events or just receiving dropped-off bags of items students need to kick off the school year on the right foot.

For more information, call Center Coordinator Kelly Mattox at 928-445-5400 ext. 70130.

Cowboy poetry, songs, tonight at Prescott Valley Library

The Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering presents “You Just Can’t See Him From the Road” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, in the third floor Crystal Room at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Celebrate the cowboy’s place in Arizona culture and lore at this free program for all ages. Enjoy poetry and music of the working cowboy as performed by Dean Cook from Prescott Valley, Joe Konkel from Paulden, Linda Lee Filener from Chino Valley, Tom Walker from Prescott and Don Fernwalt from Mayer.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

