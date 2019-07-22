OFFERS
Pogopalooza bounces into Pittsburgh for pogo competition

Biff Hutchison, of Burley, Idaho, performs during Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Biff Hutchison, of Burley, Idaho, performs during Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 11 p.m.

PITTSBURGH — Pogopalooza, known as the World Championships of Pogo, is bouncing into Pittsburgh this weekend.

Dalton Smith, 22, of Nashville, Tenn., performs during during Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Extreme pogo stick athletes from around the world are coming to town to show off their huge tricks and flips to compete for world titles in such categories as High Jump and Best Trick.

The events on Saturday and Sunday aren’t just for the grown-ups. Pogo-users under the age of 15 can enter a “bounce off” competition and those who bounce the longest get a free pogo stick.

Harry White, of Orillia, Canada, performs in Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019. White is the only Canadian in the two day competition. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Visitors can try their hand at pogo sticking in a free jump area that will have pogo sticks of all sizes.

In addition to the main competitions, the pogo athletes will be attempting to break three Guinness World Records over the weekend.

Harry White, of Orillia, Canada, performs in Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019. White is the only Canadian in the two day competition. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

