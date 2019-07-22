OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Teller-Chino Valley Animal Shelter

Teller is handsome, house-trained, playful and loves to talk. He appears to like other dogs, and is good with cats and children.

Teller is handsome, house-trained, playful and loves to talk. He appears to like other dogs, and is good with cats and children.

Originally Published: July 22, 2019 9:10 p.m.

Meet Teller, an approximately 7-year-old Husky mix. Teller is handsome, house-trained, playful and loves to talk. He appears to like other dogs, and is good with cats and children.

Teller does display food aggression, so care needs to be taken when feeding him or giving him treats. Teller’s ideal home would be an active one where he can burn off some excess energy.

He is smart and knows how to open doors. If you would like to meet this sweet boy, please stop by the shelter!

The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is at 1950 Voss Drive. Call them at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

