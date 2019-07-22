Pet of the Week: Teller-Chino Valley Animal Shelter
Meet Teller, an approximately 7-year-old Husky mix. Teller is handsome, house-trained, playful and loves to talk. He appears to like other dogs, and is good with cats and children.
Teller does display food aggression, so care needs to be taken when feeding him or giving him treats. Teller’s ideal home would be an active one where he can burn off some excess energy.
He is smart and knows how to open doors. If you would like to meet this sweet boy, please stop by the shelter!
The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is at 1950 Voss Drive. Call them at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Bobcat, 3 kits spotted in backyard of Prescott home
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
MON
22
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
|
MON
22
|
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
|
MON
22
|
Coffee Talk with Save the Dells,
|
MON
22
|
Chino Valley Animal Partners bunco fundraising
|
TUE
23
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...