Pet of the Week: Levi-The Catty Shack

Levi, born April 1, 2017, is a very handsome orange tabby boy who is tolerant of other cats and loves people. He is very calm, interested in his surroundings and will make a great addition to a cat-loving home.

Levi was found outside as a kitten with his mom two siblings.

Come visit him during Catty Shack adoption hours, Tuesday throiugh Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We have many adults and kittens available to good, loving homes.

The Catty Shack is located at 609 S. Granite St., Prescott. Call them at 928-778-6951.

Information and photo provided by The Catty Shack.