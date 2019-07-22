OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 22
Weather  86.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NYC mayor calls for probe as many wait for power to return

Cyclists ride down a path near the Hudson River during high temperatures on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in New York. Temperatures in the high 90s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a heat index well over 100. Much of the nation is also dealing with high heat. One World Trade Center is seen in the background. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Cyclists ride down a path near the Hudson River during high temperatures on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in New York. Temperatures in the high 90s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a heat index well over 100. Much of the nation is also dealing with high heat. One World Trade Center is seen in the background. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 10:12 a.m.

De Blasio calls for probe of NYC power outages by Associated Press

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an investigation Monday of power outages that came at the end of this weekend's oppressive heat, saying he no longer trusts utility Con Edison after it decided to turn off power to thousands of customers.

Around 30,000 customers in Brooklyn were taken off power Sunday, so the utility could make repairs and prevent a bigger outage, de Blasio had said earlier.

On Monday, he offered a blistering assessment of that decision.

"This should not have happened," he told reporters, "and we need to make sure it doesn't happen again."

De Blasio said the private company is "not accountable to the public in a way a public agency would be."

"Con Ed is very haughty about this," the mayor said. "They don't give real answers, and they don't feel they have to."

The company defended its decision, saying in a statement to The Associated Press that it was "necessary to prevent longer outages to the impacted customers that would have occurred as a result of additional equipment damage."

"We are completely focused on getting customers back in service, and we regret the distress they are under," spokesman Allan Drury wrote in an email.

De Blasio's remarks came as Con Ed was working to restore power to about 19,000 customers, many of them in southeast Brooklyn.

The utility said in an emailed statement that it was working to restore power to everyone by the afternoon.

Like much of the East Coast, New York City experienced temperatures in the high 90s over the weekend — and felt much hotter with the humidity. Temperatures were starting to fall Monday, and city emergency management officials warned of thunderstorms.

"It's still hot and people have a right to be frustrated. We're pushing Con Ed to get power back as fast as possible," De Blasio tweeted.

De Blasio said that New York City emergency management was adding personnel on the ground in southeast Brooklyn, including at nursing homes and adult care facilities, to respond to emergencies and keep people safe.

De Blasio told reporters the city still does not have answers in the wake of outages a week ago that crippled the heart of Manhattan, knocking out power businesses and residents for more than three hours along a 30-block stretch.

"I'm extremely disappointed with Con Ed," the mayor said. "They have been giving us consistently inconsistent information over these last days."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he deployed 200 state troopers, 100 generators and 50 light towers to Brooklyn, as well as personnel and command vehicles from the state Office of Emergency management. He urged New Yorkers to check on neighbors, especially the elderly.

"We have been through this situation with Con Ed time and again, and they should have been better prepared — period," Cuomo said in a statement. "This was not a natural disaster; there is no excuse for what has happened in Brooklyn."

Cuomo also said he directed the state Department of Public Service to widen its investigation into last week's blackout in Manhattan to include Sunday's outages in Brooklyn. Equipment failure, not heat, caused the roughly five-hour blackout July 13 that affected a 40-block stretch of Manhattan, including Times Square and Rockefeller Center.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Naturalized US citizen from Afghanistan sought in NYC blast
Watch: Dramatic video shows electrical explosions in La.
Governor calls off planned shutdown of NYC subway line
'It's brutal': Heat wave gripping half the US cancels events
The latest on the NY explosion

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
MON
22
Coffee Talk with Save the Dells,
MON
22
Chino Valley Animal Partners bunco fundraising
TUE
23
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries