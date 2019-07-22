Update: Northbound Willow Creek Road reopened during water line repair

Update:

All roadways were reopened at about 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, according to City of Prescott officials. The water line was shut off and repairs were done with minimal interruption to traffic.

Original post:

The City of Prescott reported a water line break at the intersection of Willow Creek and Iron Springs roads at about 1:20 p.m. Monday, July 22.

In order to do repairs, City of Prescott officials shut down northbound Willow Creek Road near the intersection.

Officials have not determined exactly how long the repairs will take to complete.