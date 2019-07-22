Letter: Message problems
Editor:
A recent poll showed most Americans don’t even know what Medicare for All is. That certainly seems like a problem for the Democratic candidates who have championed it while on the presidential campaign trail.
They have put the cart before the horse and have rushed this health care policy idea without explaining it to the American people.
Meanwhile, we still have the Affordable Care Act and its problems, but it certainly seems like we can work to fix those problems and build upon it. Starting over with an unknown Medicare for All program seems like a dangerous proposition.
Michelle Rill, Prescott
