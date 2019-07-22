Letter: Border, water!

Editor:

The Central Arizona Project was a colossal, expensive mistake. There will never be enough water in the Colorado River to supply the fresh water needs of the Western States and American Indian Tribes.

Here is a better solution:

1) Encourage the government of the United States to enter a treaty with Mexico to desalinize the sea water in the Sea of Cortez/Gulf of California. The resulting fresh water should be shared equally between the United States and Mexico. A portion should be pumped across Northern Sonora to the head waters of the Santa Cruz and San Pedro rivers.

There, the fresh water should be allowed to flow naturally north in both those rivers into the Gila and, eventually, into the Colorado and back into the Baja.

2) This system will result in abundant drinking water and enhance the environmental quality of both the Santa Cruz and San Pedro river valleys by bringing above ground water once again flowing in the rivers.

Southern and Central Arizona will now have plenty of potable water, and Northern Arizona will be free to utilize its existing water sources, without competition from Phoenix and Tucson.

California would be free to overuse the water from the Colorado River.

This proposal would also have beneficial results for Mexico. If the people of Mexico have fresh water, they will be able to farm and improve their livelihood and economy. Thus, fewer Mexicans will feel the economic necessity to trespass across the border into the United States.

Ed Kahn, Arizona Constitutional Rights Union Prescott