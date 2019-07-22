Lamerson seeks fifth four-year term on Prescott Council
Incumbent Jim Lamerson initially ran for a seat on the Prescott City Council in 2003, and he has served four, four-year terms since then.
This year, Lamerson is seeking his fifth term on the council. He is one of four candidates running for three seats on the council in the Aug. 27 primary.
Ballots containing the names of the four council candidates and one mayoral candidate are expected to begin being mailed to registered Prescott voters on Aug. 2.
The Daily Courier asked each of the candidates to answer a series of general questions (in 70 words or less) about their backgrounds and goals for the coming term.
Lamerson’s responses:
Educational background: Associate’s degree and vocational/graduate degree certification as certified gemologist with the American Gem Society.
What made you decide to run? Annexation in the general plan I helped draft. Implementation of diverse housing options and water allocation will avoid discrimination and afford equal opportunity.
What do you think would be your strengths as a council member? Institutional knowledge and experience. Served as water issues chairman and boards-and-commissions chairman, and council liaison to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment.
What is the main issue facing Prescott in the coming term? Budget implications of general plan implementation regarding fair housing and water availability, along with all basic services equally.
What are your goals and priorities as a council member? Police, fire, water, sewer, roads and trash removal. Basic services first, while maintaining our historical small hometown ambiance. Generating revenue is critical for the quality of life in Prescott.
Watch The Daily Courier and www.dCourier.com for a coming series of specific questions focusing on current city issues.
Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.
