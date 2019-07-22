OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 22
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lamerson seeks fifth four-year term on Prescott Council

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 10:30 p.m.

Incumbent Jim Lamerson initially ran for a seat on the Prescott City Council in 2003, and he has served four, four-year terms since then.

This year, Lamerson is seeking his fifth term on the council. He is one of four candidates running for three seats on the council in the Aug. 27 primary.

Ballots containing the names of the four council candidates and one mayoral candidate are expected to begin being mailed to registered Prescott voters on Aug. 2.

The Daily Courier asked each of the candidates to answer a series of general questions (in 70 words or less) about their backgrounds and goals for the coming term.

photo

Jim Lamerson-Age:68-Occupation: Self-employed jeweler-Length of time in Prescott: 40 years

Lamerson’s responses:

Educational background: Associate’s degree and vocational/graduate degree certification as certified gemologist with the American Gem Society.

What made you decide to run? Annexation in the general plan I helped draft. Implementation of diverse housing options and water allocation will avoid discrimination and afford equal opportunity.

What do you think would be your strengths as a council member? Institutional knowledge and experience. Served as water issues chairman and boards-and-commissions chairman, and council liaison to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment.

What is the main issue facing Prescott in the coming term? Budget implications of general plan implementation regarding fair housing and water availability, along with all basic services equally.

What are your goals and priorities as a council member? Police, fire, water, sewer, roads and trash removal. Basic services first, while maintaining our historical small hometown ambiance. Generating revenue is critical for the quality of life in Prescott.

Watch The Daily Courier and www.dCourier.com for a coming series of specific questions focusing on current city issues.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mayor, four council candidates file petitions
Orr, Sischka file for second terms on Prescott City Council
Monday marks first day for Prescott Council candidate filing
City Council candidates look toward Prescott’s future
4 incumbents, 4 challengers will be on ballot

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
MON
22
Coffee Talk with Save the Dells,
MON
22
Chino Valley Animal Partners bunco fundraising
TUE
23
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries