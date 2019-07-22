How to apply for Prescott Valley council seat: Position runs through 2020
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants to fill a vacant council position created by the resignation of Mary Mallory, who has been appointed to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.
Interested persons may pick up application packets beginning Monday, July 29, at the Prescott Valley Town Clerk’s office, second floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They must return the completed packet by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Applicants must be 18 or older, and a resident of Prescott Valley for at least one year preceding the appointment.
The mayor and current council members are responsible for appointing the replacement. Based on the applications, they will select three or four of the most-qualified candidates and conduct a public interview. This council member’s term will expire in December 2020, at which time she or he may choose to run for another term.
Council members receive $700 per month in compensation and have a number of duties. Together with the mayor, they oversee town policy and daily administration by the town manager. The mayor and council members also serve as the board of directors for several community facilities districts.
The Town Council meets routinely four times per month for public meetings — work-study, council and, sometimes, executive sessions — held Thursday evenings in the auditorium of the Prescott Valley Public Library. They also attend other public meetings, hearings and activities, and serve on various subcommittees.
More information is available from the Town Clerk at 928-759-3028.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
