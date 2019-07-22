Death penalty ruling in case against immigrant appealed

PHOENIX — Prosecutors have asked an Arizona appeals court to let them pursue the death penalty against a Mexican immigrant charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of a convenience store clerk.

A judge previously ruled prosecutors can't longer seek the death penalty against Apolinar Altamirano because he's intellectually disabled.

In the appeal, prosecutors asked the Court of Appeals to reinstate their effort to seek the death penalty in Grant Ronnebeck's killing.

They argued the judge failed to make an overall assessment of Altamirano's ability to meet society's expectations of him.

Altamirano attorney Joel Brown didn't return an email seeking comment on the appeal.

Altamirano has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in Ronnebeck's death.