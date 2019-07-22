OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 22
Weather  86.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

China lashes out at Hong Kong protest targeting its office

A broken umbrella flies by near riot police, during confrontation with protesters in Hong Kong Sunday, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong police launched tear gas at protesters Sunday after a massive pro-democracy march continued late into the evening. The action was the latest confrontation between police and demonstrators who have taken to the streets to protest an extradition bill and call for electoral reforms in the Chinese territory. (Andy Lo/HK01 via AP)

A broken umbrella flies by near riot police, during confrontation with protesters in Hong Kong Sunday, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong police launched tear gas at protesters Sunday after a massive pro-democracy march continued late into the evening. The action was the latest confrontation between police and demonstrators who have taken to the streets to protest an extradition bill and call for electoral reforms in the Chinese territory. (Andy Lo/HK01 via AP)

NADIA LAM, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 10:10 a.m.

HONG KONG — China on Monday harshly criticized a weekend demonstration in which eggs were thrown at its office in Hong Kong, accusing the demonstrators of violence without mentioning a violent attack against protesters and civilians the same night.

A group of protesters targeted China's Liaison Office on Sunday night after more than 100,000 people marched through the city to demand democracy and an investigation into the use of force by police to disperse crowds at earlier protests.

The official People's Daily newspaper, in a front-page commentary headlined "Central Authority Cannot Be Challenged," called the protesters' actions "intolerable."

Later Sunday, protesters trying to return home were attacked inside a subway station by assailants who appeared to be targeting pro-democracy demonstrators. At least 45 people were injured, and 15 remained hospitalized Monday afternoon, including one man in critical condition, the Hospital Authority said.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said allegations that police had colluded with the assailants were "unfounded."

The office of a pro-Beijing lawmaker was surrounded Monday and vandalized by about 100 people who believed he had shaken hands the previous day with the attackers.

Protesters wrote memos and stuck them on legislator Junius Ho's office, damaged glass panels at the entrance and destroyed a surveillance camera. No one appeared to be in the office.

In a separate clash Sunday night, another 14 people were injured when police used tear gas to clear protesters in central Hong Kong. Police said on their official social media accounts that protesters threw bricks and petrol bombs at them and attacked the police headquarters.

The attack on the Liaison Office touched a raw nerve in China. China's national emblem, which hangs on the front of the building, was splattered with black ink. It was replaced by a new one within hours.

"These acts openly challenged the authority of the central government and touched the bottom line of the 'one country, two systems' principle," the government's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said in a statement Sunday.

Lam repeated the same statement to reporters Monday, adding that the vandalism "hurt the nation's feelings."

The "one country, two systems" framework, under which the former British colony was returned to China in 1997, allows Hong Kong to maintain a fair degree of autonomy in local affairs. Demonstrators fear the pro-Beijing government in Hong Kong is chipping away at their rights and freedoms.

A group of pro-China lawmakers held a news conference Monday appealing for a halt to the violence, saying it was a blow to Hong Kong's reputation and was scaring away tourists and investors.

They also urged police to tighten enforcement against the protesters, whom Regina Ip, a former security secretary, called "rebels."

"The violent attack on the Liaison Office ... is a direct affront to the sovereignty of our country," Ip said.

She said the police were "overstretched" when asked why it took at least a half-hour for police to arrive at the suburban train station where protesters were attacked.

"The police have been under extreme pressure," she said.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said there was "more than apparent" involvement from the triad, a branch of organized crime in Hong Kong.

"What happened last night doesn't seem accidental in any way," Mo said. "It's all organized."

Video of the attacks in Hong Kong's Yuen Long neighborhood showed protesters wearing the movement's black shirts being beaten by men in white shirts wielding steel pipes and wooden poles. Those under attack retreated into the trains, intimidated by the gangs of men waiting for them outside the turnstiles. The attackers then entered the trains and beat the people inside as they tried to defend themselves with umbrellas. They eventually retreated.

One of the men in white held up a sign saying "Protect Yuen Long, protect our homes."

Subway passengers filmed by Stand News and iCABLE angrily accused police officers of not intervening in the attack. Stand News reporter Gwyneth Ho said on Facebook that she suffered minor injuries to her hands and shoulder, and was dizzy from a head injury. Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reported that several people were bleeding following the attacks, with seven sent to the hospital.

The growing tumult in Hong Kong has fueled fears that China's People's Liberation Army may intervene.

A Chinese army brigade said Monday that it held an anti-terrorism exercise in southern Guangdong province. The 74th Army Group did not refer to Hong Kong in its social media statement, but military commentator and retired officer Yue Gang said that troops would be dispatched to the semi-autonomous territory if needed.

"To deface the Chinese national emblem is like acting as an enemy to 1.3 billion Chinese people," Yue said. "They must be deterred."

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the nationalistic Global Times, warned against military intervention.

"If the People's Liberation Army helps to stabilize the situation, Hong Kong will benefit from law and order, but the public opinion won't buy it," Hu wrote in a commentary published on Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging service. The public will "accuse Beijing of undermining 'one country, two systems,'" he said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Riot police clear away protesters from Hong Kong legislature
Hong Kong protest demands: drop extradition, free arrested
Massive extradition bill protest fills Hong Kong streets
Hong Kong marks handover to China with ceremony and protests
Hong Kong protests flare anew after demands unmet

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
MON
22
Coffee Talk with Save the Dells,
MON
22
Chino Valley Animal Partners bunco fundraising
TUE
23
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries