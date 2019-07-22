OFFERS
Cellar Fire winding down: Firefighting resources expected to be reduced in next few days

A slurry bomber hits the Cellar Fire south of Prescott on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Courtesy, USDA from video)

A slurry bomber hits the Cellar Fire south of Prescott on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Courtesy, USDA from video)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 10:03 p.m.

Increases in relative humidity and cloud cover are contributing to a gradual de-escalation of the Cellar Fire, which was at about 7,512 acres and 47% contained Monday evening, July 22, according to the Forest Service.

The fire, which started about 16 miles south of Prescott on July 14, caused by lightning, is burning on the Prescott National Forest in Ponderosa pine, brush, grass and chaparral. Total resources as of Monday evening include 562 personnel — made up of seven Hotshot crews, four Type 2 IA crews, two Type 2 crews, two dozers and 13 fire engines.

The fire’s size has remained static for the past couple of days and containment is improving, the Forest Service reported. Officials expect they’ll be reducing the number fire personnel assigned to the blaze over the next few days.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has also been reducing its public warnings for potential evacuation. On Monday, the Forest Service reported that all READY notifications for the communities of Pine Flat, Walker, Groom Creek, Wolf Creek, Potato Patch, Indian Creek and Crown King have been lifted. “Stay aware of the latest news and information from local media, your local fire department and public safety officials.”

A recording of Daily Operations Video Update and Saturday’s Crown King Community Meeting are available to view on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PrescottNF. No Facebook account is required to view.

CLOSURES

A Cellar Fire Closure Area still is in effect. It includes everything south of Wolf Creek including Potato Patch, south to the community of Crown King. The community of Crown King remains open for business.

MORE INFO

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6443

Code RED: http://www.ycsoaz.gov/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/prescottnf

Detailed map: https://tinyurl.com/CellarFireMap

Daily Smoke Outlook: https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/CentralArizona

