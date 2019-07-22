Blood drive in Prescott Valley Saturday, Aug. 17

A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Prescott Valley Stake Center, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway.

Make appointments at this link on bloodhero.com.

When you donate blood now through Sept. 6, you will be entered to win a 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition, donated by Valley Volkswagen Dealers.

Vitalant, the blood donor service managing this event, would like to thank all donors giving blood through Aug. 29 with a voucher redeemable for a pair of tickets to the Sept. 8 Phoenix Mercury game against the Las Vegas Aces.

For more information about this blood drive, contact Trish Andreasky at 928-533-6526 or visit bloodhero.com. (Sponsor Code PVLDS)

This event is hosted by The Prescott Valley Arizona Stake Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Search for additional local blood drive locations and dates at this link.