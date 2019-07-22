OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 22
Weather  90.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Blood drive in Prescott Valley Saturday, Aug. 17

For information about local blood drives organized by Vitalant, visit bloodhero.com. (Vitalant)

For information about local blood drives organized by Vitalant, visit bloodhero.com. (Vitalant)

Originally Published: July 22, 2019 11:57 a.m.

A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Prescott Valley Stake Center, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway.

Make appointments at this link on bloodhero.com.

When you donate blood now through Sept. 6, you will be entered to win a 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition, donated by Valley Volkswagen Dealers.

Vitalant, the blood donor service managing this event, would like to thank all donors giving blood through Aug. 29 with a voucher redeemable for a pair of tickets to the Sept. 8 Phoenix Mercury game against the Las Vegas Aces.

For more information about this blood drive, contact Trish Andreasky at 928-533-6526 or visit bloodhero.com. (Sponsor Code PVLDS)

This event is hosted by The Prescott Valley Arizona Stake Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Search for additional local blood drive locations and dates at this link.

Church of Jesus Christ of LDS

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Free Christmas concert and nativity display Dec. 10
Church blood drive set for Jan. 31
PV church blood drive set for Jan. 31
LDS church hosts Christmas concert celebration, nativity display
Free holiday concert

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
MON
22
Coffee Talk with Save the Dells,
MON
22
Chino Valley Animal Partners bunco fundraising
TUE
23
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries