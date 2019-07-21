OFFERS
YMCA possible for Prescott Valley; survey to gauge interest, viability

The possible site for a new YMCA in Prescott Valley, bordered by Bob Edwards Park to the north (foreground), Viewpoint Drive to the east and Civic Drive to the south, Friday, July 19, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

The possible site for a new YMCA in Prescott Valley, bordered by Bob Edwards Park to the north (foreground), Viewpoint Drive to the east and Civic Drive to the south, Friday, July 19, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 21, 2019 9:07 p.m.

Prescott Valley Town Manager Larry Tarkowski remembers conversations with Prescott YMCA board members about building a YMCA facility in Prescott Valley.

That was 15 years ago.

Talks are once again proceeding between the YMCA, Town of Prescott Valley, and the Fain Signature Group, which owns a piece of property potentially ideal for a facility. The 4-acre parcel is located adjacent to the south side of Bob Edwards Park at Viewpoint and Long Look drives.

At the July 18 Town Council study session, Tarkowski described how town staff had discussed a YMCA in the past, prior to the Recession. He said residents then, as now, have “routinely clambered” for a Y in the community.

“It’s not a question of being able to put up a building, anybody can do that kind of stuff. We’re talking about the long-term financial feasibility,” he said. “In other words, are there people in Prescott Valley that will go ahead and sign up and pay membership fees?”

To find out the answer, the council members are looking at paying for a detailed Site Specific Study that will ask 5,000 randomly-selected households whether they want a YMCA, what kinds of services and programs they desire most, and what they might be willing to pay in the way of membership fees.

The GillWright Group would not only conduct the survey, but also look at demographics, traffic patterns, accessibility to the property and the impact on membership at the Prescott YMCA. The study will cost $22,000.

A preliminary study in April of this year indicates about 20% of Prescott’s YMCA membership of 10,000 comes from outside of the city’s ZIP codes, said Rachelle Skvarek, YMCA associate director.

Out of that approximately 2,000 members, some may be from Chino Valley, but most are in Prescott Valley’s 86314 and 86315 ZIP codes and areas, she added.

photo

An aerial map of the possible location of a YMCA in Prescott Valley, bordered by Bob Edwards Park to the north, Viewpoint Drive to the east and Civic Drive to the south.

“We are thrilled about working with the Town Council to bring a YMCA to the Prescott Valley community,” Skvarek said. “We have people all the time saying how they want it out there so badly. It is exciting, the possibility to help Prescott Valley get a Y.”

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta said the potential site next to a park means children will have access to outside activities such as soccer.

Ron Fain, director of Sales and Marketing for Fain Signature Group, owner of the potential site, said the company is working in collaboration with the YMCA and the Town of Prescott Valley to bring in a YMCA facility.

“We agree, it’s a good site. The Y has had desires to be in Prescott Valley for quite some time,” Fain said, adding that one of the things Palguta has been adamant about is to see a YMCA come into the area. “We are fortunate to be considered as part of the mix to collaborate to help bring it into town.”

A full-fledged facility would include an indoor pool available 12 months of the year, Tarkowski said. The town has an outdoor pool, Mountain Valley Splash, that is open about 60 days during the summer months, he said.

As far as how a YMCA would impact Mountain Valley Splash’s revenue and usage, Tarkowski said he wasn’t concerned about a decline in use. “I think they would complement each other.”

Mountain Valley Splash pool maxes out at 200 people, said Heidi Dahms Foster, PV Communications Relations coordinator. “We are a community in excess of 45,000 people, and we feel this additional amenity will be a benefit to our residents if the YMCA chooses to locate here and provide a pool.”

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

