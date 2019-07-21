OFFERS
Prescott Valley council recommends no rate hike in water, sewer rates

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 21, 2019 9:29 p.m.

Prescott Valley Town Council members heard good news at their July 18 study session. The town Management Services Department studied water and wastewater usage and rates for the past six months and is recommending no rate hike for either usage.

The annual review looked at estimations for next year’s fees on cost per 1,000 gallons on all three usage tiers and found the expected charges in the coming year to be negligible — a penny less for Tier 1 and Tier 2, and 2 cents less for Tier 3 users.

Estimated wastewater costs for residential and non-residential users also is a difference of 1 cent less from this past year. Town staff is proposing no changes to sewer or water rates.

During the meeting, council also discussed former council member Mary Mallory’s vacant seat. Mallory was appointed to the county Board of Supervisors, a vacancy that was created by the resignation of former District 5 Supervisor Jack Smith.

Her letter of resignation stated, in part, “The only consolation in leaving the service of the community I love, which has returned that love many times over, is that my new position as a public servant will allow me to continue my service to Prescott Valley while broadening that duty to the entire Yavapai County.”

Council members looked at two options for filling Mallory’s seat. Town Clerk Diane Russell explained the proposals: an expedited schedule, and one that would take longer because the council does not meet Aug. 22 or Aug. 29.

The first proposes advertising the vacancy once with a July 31 due date for applications. An appointment could take place Aug. 15. The second option is to advertise the vacancy twice, which would push an appointment date to Sept. 12.

“The longer we take, the better it is for the process. It gives people more opportunity to think about it,” Mayor Kell Palguta said, endorsing the longer route. The other council members supported that point of view.

The council considers work study agenda items for discussion only and takes no action.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

