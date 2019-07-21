OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 21
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mengarelli runs unopposed for 2nd two-year term
City of Prescott Election 2019

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: July 21, 2019 8:55 p.m.

Editor’s Note — This is the first in a series of profile articles on the five candidates running for Prescott City Council in the Aug. 27 primary.

After facing two opponents in his first run for Prescott mayor two years ago, incumbent Greg Mengarelli is running unopposed this year for a second term.

Mengarelli first ran for office in 2017, and he currently is finishing up his two-year term. He will be the only mayoral candidate listed on the Aug. 27 primary ballot.

Officials say the ballots containing Mengarelli’s name, as well as the four candidates seeking three seats on the council, will begin to be mailed out to registered Prescott voters in early August. The last day to register to vote is Monday, July 29.

The Daily Courier asked each of the candidates to answer a series of general questions (in 70 words or less) about their backgrounds and goals for the coming term.

photo

Greg Mengarelli Age: 52 Occupation: CEO — United Christian Youth Camp. Length of time in Prescott: 24 years.

Mengarelli’s responses:

Educational background: bachelor’s degree, Park Resource Management, Kansas State University.

What made you decide to run? I love Prescott, and my family has benefited from our great community and I wanted to give back a portion of what I have been given.

Last time I ran, I said we need to “preserve the best and enhance the rest.” We have accomplished much of that initial agenda, but there is much more to do.

What do you think would be your strengths as mayor? Leadership, vision, character, integrity, transparency and getting the truth out to the public and allowing the public to participate in the governmental process.

What is the main issue facing Prescott in the coming term? Growth — we need smart, managed growth that considers the future generations of Prescottonians.

What are your goals and priorities as mayor? Fiscal responsibility and creating a vision for our future and leading a team that makes solid data-based decisions from sound information.

(Watch The Daily Courier and www.dCourier.com for a coming series of specific questions focusing on current city issues.)

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mayor, four council candidates file petitions
<I>Questioning the candidates</I><BR>Candidates differ on what future holds for City of Prescott
Prescott Council hopefuls discuss Granite Dells at forum
PUSD governing board looks to fill 2 vacancies
Orr, Sischka file for second terms on Prescott City Council

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
21
Smitten By Stone: How We Came to Love the Grand Canyon
SUN
21
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries