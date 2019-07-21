Mengarelli runs unopposed for 2nd two-year term

Editor’s Note — This is the first in a series of profile articles on the five candidates running for Prescott City Council in the Aug. 27 primary.

After facing two opponents in his first run for Prescott mayor two years ago, incumbent Greg Mengarelli is running unopposed this year for a second term.

Mengarelli first ran for office in 2017, and he currently is finishing up his two-year term. He will be the only mayoral candidate listed on the Aug. 27 primary ballot.

Officials say the ballots containing Mengarelli’s name, as well as the four candidates seeking three seats on the council, will begin to be mailed out to registered Prescott voters in early August. The last day to register to vote is Monday, July 29.

The Daily Courier asked each of the candidates to answer a series of general questions (in 70 words or less) about their backgrounds and goals for the coming term.

Mengarelli’s responses:

Educational background: bachelor’s degree, Park Resource Management, Kansas State University.

What made you decide to run? I love Prescott, and my family has benefited from our great community and I wanted to give back a portion of what I have been given.

Last time I ran, I said we need to “preserve the best and enhance the rest.” We have accomplished much of that initial agenda, but there is much more to do.

What do you think would be your strengths as mayor? Leadership, vision, character, integrity, transparency and getting the truth out to the public and allowing the public to participate in the governmental process.

What is the main issue facing Prescott in the coming term? Growth — we need smart, managed growth that considers the future generations of Prescottonians.

What are your goals and priorities as mayor? Fiscal responsibility and creating a vision for our future and leading a team that makes solid data-based decisions from sound information.

