OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 21
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Suicide coverage

Originally Published: July 21, 2019 8:10 p.m.

Editor:

Your front page article about an 18-year-old’s thwarted attempt at suicide due to competent intervention was misleadingly accompanied by the photo of a 31-year-old (page 5 story) who ended up in the county jail after his suicide attempt.

How unfair to both men, the cause of mental illness and crisis intervention. Is mental illness sure access to the front page? Please treat your coverage of attempted suicide with more compassion and understanding.

Patricia Bennan

Prescott

Editor’s Note – It is the policy of the Courier to not report on suicides or those attempted, unless they are in or affect the public, or include felony charges. This one involved the latter.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Crisis intervention training pays off in attempted suicides Sunday, June 2
Local in Brief: First phase of mental health first aid, suicide intervention program complete
Effort underway to remove stigma from mental illness
Yavapai County is decriminalizing mental illness
Letter: Suicide prevention

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
21
Smitten By Stone: How We Came to Love the Grand Canyon
SUN
21
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries