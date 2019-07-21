Letter: Suicide coverage

Editor:

Your front page article about an 18-year-old’s thwarted attempt at suicide due to competent intervention was misleadingly accompanied by the photo of a 31-year-old (page 5 story) who ended up in the county jail after his suicide attempt.

How unfair to both men, the cause of mental illness and crisis intervention. Is mental illness sure access to the front page? Please treat your coverage of attempted suicide with more compassion and understanding.

Patricia Bennan

Prescott

Editor’s Note – It is the policy of the Courier to not report on suicides or those attempted, unless they are in or affect the public, or include felony charges. This one involved the latter.