Letter: More homes near Dells

Editor:

I want to thank Councilman Phil Goode for his vote and truthful commentary regarding the Granite Dells Estates changes. I can’t help but think many in Prescott would not agree to increased housing density in Mike Fann’s development.

Goode voted against all four changes: a change in the project’s master plan, a change in the city general plan, a change in the land’s zoning, and a change in the preliminary plat.

Citizens of Prescott, your elected officials just made four changes that allow more homes to be built in the Dells area!

Save the Dells supporters, there will now be more homes adjacent to the Dells as approved 6-1 by the City Council.

Whoever stated in the news article that “the developer plans to decrease the total number of homes” and there will be “a drop in the number of homes” seems to think the citizens can be fooled. The project’s new plan includes setting aside 240 acres of the original plat. As Goode said, “It seems pretty clear” that the 240 acres would be developed, and the end result would be “much, much more home development” than originally planned.

I expect to see more letters to the editor expressing these same sentiments.

Dorci Leara

Prescott