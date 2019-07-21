City hopes ‘Baby Shark’ song will drive homeless away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children’s songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping on the patio of a city-owned rental banquet facility.
West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell tells the Palm Beach Post they’re trying to discourage people from sleeping outside the glass-walled Waterfront Lake Pavilion, which she says rakes in some $240,000 annually from events.
The loop of “Baby Shark” and “Raining Tacos” is a temporary fix to keep homeless people off the patio. Rockwell says the city wants to formalize hours for the facility, which should make trespassing laws easier to enforce.
Illaya Champion tells the Post “it’s wrong” to chase people away with music. He says he’ll still sleep there, but “it’s on and on, the same songs.”
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- Bobcat, 3 kits spotted in backyard of Prescott home
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
MON
22
|
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
|
MON
22
|
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
|
MON
22
|
Coffee Talk with Save the Dells,
|
MON
22
|
Chino Valley Animal Partners bunco fundraising
|
TUE
23
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...