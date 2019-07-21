Catch 22 — Day 22: Man wanted for possession of drugs for sale, gun

Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating William Michael McNamee.

On June 2, 2008, McNamee was arrested for possessing hydrocodone for sale and a 9 mm handgun. He was convicted of possession of narcotics for sale as well as possessing a deadly weapon during a drug offense. McNamee was placed on probation for the offenses. He violated the terms of his probation, and on Oct. 3, 2008, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

McNamee is a 59-year-old, white man, who is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 280 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. McNamee has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond. His last known address was on Whetstine Avenue in Prescott.

If you provide information leading to McNamee’s arrest, you could receive a $500 reward. To earn your reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with your information or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive.

Remember, calls are completely anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.