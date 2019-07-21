OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 21
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22 — Day 22: Man wanted for possession of drugs for sale, gun

William Michael McNamee

William Michael McNamee

Originally Published: July 21, 2019 9:26 p.m.

Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating William Michael McNamee. 

On June 2, 2008, McNamee was arrested for possessing hydrocodone for sale and a 9 mm handgun.  He was convicted of possession of narcotics for sale as well as possessing a deadly weapon during a drug offense.  McNamee was placed on probation for the offenses.  He violated the terms of his probation, and on Oct. 3, 2008, a warrant was issued for his arrest. 

McNamee is a 59-year-old, white man, who is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 280 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. McNamee has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond. His last known address was on Whetstine Avenue in Prescott.

If you provide information leading to McNamee’s arrest, you could receive a $500 reward. To earn your reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with your information or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. 

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive.

Remember, calls are completely anonymous. You never have to give your name. 

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Catch 22 -Day 4: 52-year-old sought for impersonation, warrants
Catch 22 — Day 13: Sex offender sought on warrants after breaking probation
Catch 22 — Day 1: Catch 22 focuses on fugitives; 9 cases cleared since last time
CATCH 22 — DAY 19: Woman wanted on charges including outstanding warrant, drug possession
Catch 22-Day 2: Fugitive sought on felony warrant for drugs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
21
Smitten By Stone: How We Came to Love the Grand Canyon
SUN
21
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries