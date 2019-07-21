Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering: Prescott Valley Public Library July 23

Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering is presenting “You Just Can’t See Him From the Road” at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23,

The Arizona Cowboys Poets Gathering is in its 32nd year. Come celebrate poetry and music of the working cowboy. Performers include Dean Cook from Prescott Valley, Joe Konkel from Paulden, Linda Lee Filener from Chino Valley, Tom Walker from Prescott and Don Fernwalt from Mayer.

No registration required. This is a free event that is fun for all ages. For more information, call 928-759-3040.