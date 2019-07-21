Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering: Prescott Valley Public Library July 23
Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering is presenting “You Just Can’t See Him From the Road” at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23,
The Arizona Cowboys Poets Gathering is in its 32nd year. Come celebrate poetry and music of the working cowboy. Performers include Dean Cook from Prescott Valley, Joe Konkel from Paulden, Linda Lee Filener from Chino Valley, Tom Walker from Prescott and Don Fernwalt from Mayer.
No registration required. This is a free event that is fun for all ages. For more information, call 928-759-3040.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...