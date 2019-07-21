Arizona in Brief: Wildfire north of Flagstaff leads to rec areas’ evacuations
FLAGSTAFF — An evacuation notice has been issued for some recreational areas as firefighters battle a growing wildfire north of Flagstaff.
U.S. Forest Service officials say the fire was reported about 11 a.m. Sunday by lookouts and multiple calls from citizens.
It was at 5 acres by noon with smoke visible from Flagstaff and communities east of the city.
Coconino County Emergency Management officials issued an evacuation notice for the recreational areas of Forest Road 420 to Highway 89 and Shultz Pass Road to private land.
A pre-evacuation notice was issued for the area of Forest Road 420 to Friedlein Prairie.
More than 100 firefighters plus several fire engines, heavy helicopters, fixed wing and attack aircraft were fighting the fire northwest of Mount Elden on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say the fire’s cause is under investigation.
Pima County GOP files suit against sanctuary city initiative
TUCSON — The Pima County Republican Party has filed a lawsuit to try to keep the “sanctuary city” initiative off the November ballot.
The Arizona Daily Star reports the suit was filed Friday.
It challenges individual signatures and whether paid petition signature gatherers filled the forms out correctly.
The suit also argues the minimum number of required signatures was too low.
If the initiative is approved by voters, Tucson would become the state’s first “sanctuary city.”
The Pima County Recorder’s office on Monday certified more than 12,400 signatures, about 3,100 more than the minimum requirement needed to qualify for the election.
The initiative aims to add protections for people living in the U.S. illegally, including preventing Tucson police from asking about immigration status and prohibiting certain cooperation between city and federal agencies.
1 dead, 5 injured in dump truck vs. car collision in Glendale
GLENDALE — Authorities say one person has been killed and five others critically injured after a dump truck collided with a car in Glendale.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say the crash occurred about 5 a.m. Sunday.
They say the dump truck was on its side on top of the car when rescue crews arrived on the scene.
It’s unclear how the collision happened.
Authorities haven’t released the name of the person who died.
Tucson picks 2 companies for rental scooters pilot program
TUCSON — Tucson has selected two companies to make electric scooters available for rent under a six-month pilot program.
The city’s announcement of the selection of Bird Rides Inc. and Razor USA LLC follows City Council’s March authorization of the Shared Electric Scooter Pilot Program.
The announcement statement released Friday night says the companies will work with city on a timeline for launching the program.
The statement says the program was designed to “maximize safety, minimize sidewalk riding and clutter, and test the viability of scooters as a mobility option...”
Each company will be permitted to launch as many as 500 e-scooters, while each also could offer an additional 250 vehicles in areas characterized by a high percentage of low-income, transit-dependent households and households without access to motor vehicles.
