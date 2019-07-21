All-white creature identified as rare albino porcupine
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — A curious visitor to a Maine train museum that resembled a white throw pillow or perhaps a lost toupee turned out to be a rare albino porcupine.
The young rodent turned up Tuesday at Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, perplexing the staff, who sought help identifying it via social media. The consensus was it’s an albino porcupine.
The Portland Press Herald reports the animal appeared to be a baby because its quills had not yet hardened. A spokeswoman for the museum said midday Wednesday that it hadn’t yet been seen again, but it was assumed to be lurking in the area.
Porcupines are common in Maine, though albino ones certainly aren’t. About one of every 10,000 of the species is an albino porcupine.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- Bobcat, 3 kits spotted in backyard of Prescott home
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...