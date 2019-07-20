Woman who got postcard sent in 1993 tracks down sender
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois woman who recently got a 1993 postcard in her mailbox has tracked down the man who sent it to his children more than two decades ago.
Kim Draper’s story about the mysterious Hong Kong postcard was published in The State Journal-Register in Springfield and picked up by The Associated Press.
Masrour Kizilbash sent the postcard to his family while working overseas in 1993. He told the newspaper that he was “fascinated with the area” and wanted to share his experiences.
Kizilbash’s family was living in Springfield at the time. He always figured that they had received the postcard. With the help of social media, Draper learned that a son now lives in suburban Chicago. A reunion with the postcard is planned.
Officials say it got tied up in Hong Kong or might have been stuck in old equipment.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...