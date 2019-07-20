OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 21
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Woman who got postcard sent in 1993 tracks down sender

Kim Draper received a postcard, which depicts a scene of fishing boats in Hong Kong, at her home in Springfield on July 8, 2019 that was postmarked and sent from Hong Kong exactly 26 years ago on July 8, 1993 to a previous family that lived at her address. Draper is trying to track down the family that the postcard was sent to, which was addressed to Leena and Muhammad Ali Kizilbash and is signed "See you guys soon. Your Dad." (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

Kim Draper received a postcard, which depicts a scene of fishing boats in Hong Kong, at her home in Springfield on July 8, 2019 that was postmarked and sent from Hong Kong exactly 26 years ago on July 8, 1993 to a previous family that lived at her address. Draper is trying to track down the family that the postcard was sent to, which was addressed to Leena and Muhammad Ali Kizilbash and is signed "See you guys soon. Your Dad." (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 11:10 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois woman who recently got a 1993 postcard in her mailbox has tracked down the man who sent it to his children more than two decades ago.

Kim Draper’s story about the mysterious Hong Kong postcard was published in The State Journal-Register in Springfield and picked up by The Associated Press.

photo

Kim Draper received a postcard at her home in Springfield on July 8, 2019 that was postmarked and sent from Hong Kong exactly 26 years ago on July 8, 1993 to a previous family that lived at her address. Draper is trying to track down the family that the postcard was sent to, which was addressed to Leena and Muhammad Ali Kizilbash and is signed "See you guys soon. Your Dad." (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

Masrour Kizilbash sent the postcard to his family while working overseas in 1993. He told the newspaper that he was “fascinated with the area” and wanted to share his experiences.

Kizilbash’s family was living in Springfield at the time. He always figured that they had received the postcard. With the help of social media, Draper learned that a son now lives in suburban Chicago. A reunion with the postcard is planned.

Officials say it got tied up in Hong Kong or might have been stuck in old equipment.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Social Security is frequently abused
Massive extradition bill protest fills Hong Kong streets
Hong Kong protest demands: drop extradition, free arrested
Riot police clear away protesters from Hong Kong legislature
China opens world's longest sea-crossing bridge

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
21
Smitten By Stone: How We Came to Love the Grand Canyon
SUN
21
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries