OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 21
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

What you can do to protect yourself from your neighbor’s fire-prone landscape

A good example of great defensible space was viewed on a tour along the southern border of Prescott Tuesday July 16, 2019. For a short video with Prescott Fire Marshal Don Devendorf explaining some defensible space concerns go to dCourier.com. (All photos Les Stukenberg/Courier)

A good example of great defensible space was viewed on a tour along the southern border of Prescott Tuesday July 16, 2019. For a short video with Prescott Fire Marshal Don Devendorf explaining some defensible space concerns go to dCourier.com. (All photos Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 9:38 p.m.

Defensible Space by Courier Video

Let’s say you are the type of person who takes the time and spends the money to ensure your property is as prepared as possible for wildfire.

Then you look at your neighbor’s property and see pine needles gushing out of gutters, weeds suffocating the yard and tree limbs that can practically touch the ground.

Even in Prescott, where wildfires are almost a daily occurrence during the hot, dry summer months, it is not uncommon for someone to be in this predicament.

“At this time of year, we get a lot of calls on growth and concerns with fire danger,” said Tyler Goodman, the City of Prescott assistant to the city manager.

Local municipalities, however, have limited authority when it comes to forcing residents to maintain their private property in regard to vegetation and landscaping.

The only real violations that exist for the towns and cities are if residents have weeds or grass in their yards that exceed 12 inches in height, or if there are any dead trees on their properties.

Prescott has a little more authority when it comes to buildings that have been constructed within the wildland urban interface (WUI) since the passage of the city’s WUI code in 2007.

Before these newer buildings are constructed, those property owners are required to manage the vegetation on those properties to meet basic Firewise standards in order to get a certificate of occupancy. Under that code, the city also can make sure maintenance is done on those properties to keep up with those standards.

COUNTY

For those people living on Yavapai County land, the story is a little different.

As of July 1, the county adopted the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code. Under that, the county now requires all properties keep annual vegetation — other than that which is cultivated — under 6 inches in height 30 feet from all property lines and all structures.

“That’s all property, regardless of the zoning,” said Emery Meeks, senior land use specialist for the county.

As is the case for all of these government entities, code enforcement is primarily complaint-driven, so it is mostly up to neighbors to report violations.

photo

“Typically it’s when people call in and say ‘hey, this property next to me has got tall weeds,’” Meeks said. “What we do is attempt to make contact with the owners to explain to them the ordinance and attempt to achieve compliance with them.”

If the resident doesn’t comply within a significant amount of time, then the county or municipality can take the resident to court and fines can be issued by a hearing officer.

SURVIVABLE SPACE

As of recently, the National Fire Protection Association no longer uses the term “defensible space.” It now calls it “survivable space.”

“The change in that verbiage denotes the importance of it,” said Don Devendorf, the Prescott Fire Department fire marshal. “The rationale for it is you’re not really defending anything if you don’t survive.”

In the Prescott area, survivable space is measured in zones. There is 0 to 10 feet from a home; 10 feet to 30 feet; and 30 feet to the property line or 150 feet — whichever comes first.

In the 0-to-10 feet zone, everything should be irrigated, Devendorf said. There shouldn’t be any trees with limbs that go underneath the home’s eves. And if it is a pine tree, the tree shouldn’t be hanging right above the house because of needle accumulation on the roof and in gutters.

In the 10-to-30 feet zone, the brush and trees don’t necessarily need to be watered regularly, but they should be trimmed and spaced out to break up the continuity of fuel.

In the outer-most zone, property owners should do their best to mimic what it looks like in zone 2 to the best of their ability, Devendorf said.

“When you’re looking at a good Firewise plan, it will look like a park,” he said.

Recognizing that some people simply don’t care about firescaping their property, Devendorf said the most important thing to do is insulate yourself from those identified risks.

“So if there’s a bunch of vegetation on the property next to you, you can call Code Enforcement over and over to complain about what that property looks like, but what have you done on your own property to protect yourself?” he said.

photo

CAFMA

Though its jurisdiction is not quite as forested as Prescott, the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) has a similar way of looking at defensible space within its communities.

“We talk to people about taking care of their properties and creating defensible space within 30 feet of their residence,” CAFMA Fire Marshal Rick Chase said.

In fact, anyone can call their office to set up a Firewise assessment, where a firefighter goes to the home and advises the property owner on how they can better protect their home from wildfire.

For many, it took a recent scare for them to really comprehend how valuable defensible space is.

“A lot of people in Prescott Valley weren’t as worried about wildfire danger until we had the Viewpoint Fire and we saw how fast it moved through the light fuels — the grasses,” Chase said.

Some homes were heavily damaged by that 2018 fire, while other homes in the fire’s path escaped almost unscathed.

“For the ones that already had defensible space, the fire did not move on to their property for the most part, and they didn’t lose any structures,” Chase said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Plan now to protect your forest-area home from fire
Ask the Contractor: Protect against wildfire, be Firewise
Happy July 4th - Is your lot prepared for a wildfire?
Ask the contractor: Homeowners are best defense against wildfires
Ask the contractor: Keep your home safe - be 'firewise'

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
21
Smitten By Stone: How We Came to Love the Grand Canyon
SUN
21
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries