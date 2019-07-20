What you can do to protect yourself from your neighbor’s fire-prone landscape

Let’s say you are the type of person who takes the time and spends the money to ensure your property is as prepared as possible for wildfire.

Then you look at your neighbor’s property and see pine needles gushing out of gutters, weeds suffocating the yard and tree limbs that can practically touch the ground.

Even in Prescott, where wildfires are almost a daily occurrence during the hot, dry summer months, it is not uncommon for someone to be in this predicament.

“At this time of year, we get a lot of calls on growth and concerns with fire danger,” said Tyler Goodman, the City of Prescott assistant to the city manager.

Local municipalities, however, have limited authority when it comes to forcing residents to maintain their private property in regard to vegetation and landscaping.

The only real violations that exist for the towns and cities are if residents have weeds or grass in their yards that exceed 12 inches in height, or if there are any dead trees on their properties.

Prescott has a little more authority when it comes to buildings that have been constructed within the wildland urban interface (WUI) since the passage of the city’s WUI code in 2007.

Before these newer buildings are constructed, those property owners are required to manage the vegetation on those properties to meet basic Firewise standards in order to get a certificate of occupancy. Under that code, the city also can make sure maintenance is done on those properties to keep up with those standards.

COUNTY

For those people living on Yavapai County land, the story is a little different.

As of July 1, the county adopted the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code. Under that, the county now requires all properties keep annual vegetation — other than that which is cultivated — under 6 inches in height 30 feet from all property lines and all structures.

“That’s all property, regardless of the zoning,” said Emery Meeks, senior land use specialist for the county.

As is the case for all of these government entities, code enforcement is primarily complaint-driven, so it is mostly up to neighbors to report violations.

“Typically it’s when people call in and say ‘hey, this property next to me has got tall weeds,’” Meeks said. “What we do is attempt to make contact with the owners to explain to them the ordinance and attempt to achieve compliance with them.”

If the resident doesn’t comply within a significant amount of time, then the county or municipality can take the resident to court and fines can be issued by a hearing officer.

SURVIVABLE SPACE

As of recently, the National Fire Protection Association no longer uses the term “defensible space.” It now calls it “survivable space.”

“The change in that verbiage denotes the importance of it,” said Don Devendorf, the Prescott Fire Department fire marshal. “The rationale for it is you’re not really defending anything if you don’t survive.”

In the Prescott area, survivable space is measured in zones. There is 0 to 10 feet from a home; 10 feet to 30 feet; and 30 feet to the property line or 150 feet — whichever comes first.

In the 0-to-10 feet zone, everything should be irrigated, Devendorf said. There shouldn’t be any trees with limbs that go underneath the home’s eves. And if it is a pine tree, the tree shouldn’t be hanging right above the house because of needle accumulation on the roof and in gutters.

In the 10-to-30 feet zone, the brush and trees don’t necessarily need to be watered regularly, but they should be trimmed and spaced out to break up the continuity of fuel.

In the outer-most zone, property owners should do their best to mimic what it looks like in zone 2 to the best of their ability, Devendorf said.

“When you’re looking at a good Firewise plan, it will look like a park,” he said.

Recognizing that some people simply don’t care about firescaping their property, Devendorf said the most important thing to do is insulate yourself from those identified risks.

“So if there’s a bunch of vegetation on the property next to you, you can call Code Enforcement over and over to complain about what that property looks like, but what have you done on your own property to protect yourself?” he said.

CAFMA

Though its jurisdiction is not quite as forested as Prescott, the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) has a similar way of looking at defensible space within its communities.

“We talk to people about taking care of their properties and creating defensible space within 30 feet of their residence,” CAFMA Fire Marshal Rick Chase said.

In fact, anyone can call their office to set up a Firewise assessment, where a firefighter goes to the home and advises the property owner on how they can better protect their home from wildfire.

For many, it took a recent scare for them to really comprehend how valuable defensible space is.

“A lot of people in Prescott Valley weren’t as worried about wildfire danger until we had the Viewpoint Fire and we saw how fast it moved through the light fuels — the grasses,” Chase said.

Some homes were heavily damaged by that 2018 fire, while other homes in the fire’s path escaped almost unscathed.

“For the ones that already had defensible space, the fire did not move on to their property for the most part, and they didn’t lose any structures,” Chase said.