Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 21
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Rants & Raves: July 21, 2019

Originally Published: July 20, 2019 9:17 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

— Why all the fuss over detainment of illegal aliens (criminal trespassers)? Do not detain these trespassers. Just, dump them back into Mexico.

— Why didn’t the Forest Service put the Cellar Fire out when it was at 5 acres, when they had the chance? They decided to let be a prescribed burn. Somebody screwed up.

— I loved John Micek’s July 15 column, “A Play on Trump and Leaked Cables.” Why does Trump get to bad mouth anyone, even rulers, publicly but no one can do it to him? Is he king or something?

— To the person who ran me off the road July 18 around 12:30 by the Humane Society, you owe me $3,000. Thanks for not stopping. Next time, open your eyes and get off your cellphone.

— Why didn’t some of the people complaining about the City Council not being responsive to their concerns, regarding “Saving The Dells,” throw their hat in the election ring?

— Why the ridicule of those who doubt the moon landing? Let’s put the evidence from both positions side by side and see which is more credible. I think most would be surprised by the results!

— No new taxes! This is what they do in California.

— In today’s politics you are either racist or socialist. I am neither, like many forgotten Americans. What has either party done to make a marked difference in the life of the average citizen? I did say citizen!

— The AED Dells project will be a huge economic boon to Prescott, and we need that!

— I just can’t believe they are forcing another jail down our throats. We didn’t want the first one built over in the Verde. Taxing out of control.

— To the person upset about the Republican displays in the Rodeo Parade, we still live in a free country with freedom of expression.

— Please use natural pesticides and herbicides whenever possible. It benefits you, your family, neighbors, pets and wildlife. Pass it on, so we can all live in a more healthful, beautiful environment.

— New jail? Why don’t we invest in drug rehab facilities, instead? Spend less on incarceration, more on rebuilding lives!

— Please, City of Prescott, buy and maintain the old post office, ensuring that it remains as an historic property, integral to Prescott’s character! Do not let it fall into private hands that could modernize or even raze it!

All Rants & Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dcourier.com/rants-and-raves or email twieds@prescottaz.com.

