Progress on Cellar Fire continues; evacuation order lifted for Pine Flat

Prescott-area residents are begging for rain as firefighters work to contain the Cellar Fire, which started a week ago with 5 acres ignited after a lighting strike and now has burned 7,410 acres, 16 miles south of the city limits.

Facebook posts are full of people offering support to those in the trenches and encouragement and help for any families impacted by the evacuation notice that was lifted for Pine Flat residents as of Saturday night.

The Saturday morning update from the Southwest Area Incident Management Team said suppression efforts “continue” to be successful. The report listed that the wildfire now has 18 percent containment.

The resources report states that the fire has required almost 600 personnel, including 10 hotshot crews, two dozers, and 18 engines.

Each day, firefighters seem to be making progress on suppressing the spread of the fire so it does not threaten private property and neighborhoods in and around Pine Flats, Potato Patch, Wolf Creek, Groom Creek, Indian Creek Walker and Crown King, the news release said.

“Hot shot crews are making significant progress constructing direct handline on the northwest side of the fire, to protect communities and infrastructure north of the fire,” the release said. “Fire crews are continuing to improve defensible space and wrap structures in the Palace Station area as a contingency.”

In addition to those efforts, the release said firefighters and heavy equipment continue to clear brush along Senator Highway to create a fire line to limit the fire’s spread to the east. Hotshot crews, engines and firefighters are at the ready to respond to any new starts as part of the “full suppression strategy,” the release said.

The challenge of the day was the continuing hot and dry conditions without any cloud cover as occurred on Friday.

“The fire is expected to back and flank down off ridge and high points with short uphill runs when slope and winds align,” the release said. “Exposed areas may run with the wind if fuels are present and heat is available.”

The key fuels cited for this fire are Ponderosa Pines, chaparral, and low brush and grass.

The potential for heavier smoke impacts exist into the weekend. Daily smoke outlooks are being posted to the Central Arizona Smoke Outlook at wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/CentralArizona.

An interactive Cellar Fire Map is available at tinyurl.com/CellarFireMap.

COMMUNITY MEETING

Incident leaders organized a Saturday afternoon community meeting organized at the Crown King Fire Department. Information from that meeting was expected to be available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PrescottNF.

SHELTER AVAILABLE

The America Red Cross had arranged for shelter in the Prescott High School small gymnasium on Thursday, but as of Saturday afternoon Red Cross leaders said no one has needed those services. No one was at the shelter at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Staff and volunteers are prepared, though, if there becomes a need, officials said. A note on the gymnasium door lists several phone numbers for those who may find themselves in need of assistance.

Animal Disaster Services also had a trailer parked in the school parking lot.

For anyone seeking shelter, call 928-266-2157.

“We’re just standing by on word from Yavapai County Emergency Management,” said Josh Ratcliff who answered the number posted on the door for anyone who might be in need.

CLOSURES

The Prescott National Forest is closed south of Wolf Creek, including Potato Patch, and south to Crown King. Crown King businesses remain open.

Detailed information and a map are available on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6443/. Anyone wishing to call for fire information can do so at 928-925-1111 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

More information is available through Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at www.ycsoaz.gov.