Prescott’s Slagowski named USA Boxing Coach of the Month
Boxing

Jarek Slagowski takes a break from prepping for a full day of workouts at his Grind Boxing Gym, which he opened in Prescott in 2015. His efforts to grow the boxing scene in Prescott has garnered much attention and earned him a Coach of the Year recognition from USA Boxing in June. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Jarek Slagowski takes a break from prepping for a full day of workouts at his Grind Boxing Gym, which he opened in Prescott in 2015. His efforts to grow the boxing scene in Prescott has garnered much attention and earned him a Coach of the Year recognition from USA Boxing in June. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By AARON VALDEZ, The Daily Courier | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 10:51 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Jarek Slagowksi, owner and coach at Grind Boxing Gym in Prescott, received a Coach of the Month honor from USA Boxing in June for his efforts to grow and promote the sport of boxing throughout the Prescott community.

“It’s pretty cool actually. It brings the name of the gym up to the national rank because USA Boxing is a big organization for the Olympic sports,” Slagowski said. “So obviously, there are hundreds of candidates that are nominated for the Coach of the Month, so to be named one of them is outstanding. That makes me happy.”

USA Boxing, the Olympic boxing association for the United States, awarded Slagowski with this recognition because of his standout coaching at Grind Boxing where he’s molded a number of his trainees from the Prescott area into champions. With this award, he automatically became an honorary member of the Boxing Alumni Association as well.

Hailing all the way from Poland, Slagowski began to learn Judo as a child after his father suggested he learn how to fight to fend off the bullies at school. He eventually made the transition to kickboxing and then just boxing, which enabled Slagowksi to venture all across Europe to compete in a variety of different tournaments.

In 1989, Slagowski migrated to the United States where he decided to hang up his own gloves and become a coach full-time. He found a home in New Jersey and became a USA Boxing certified for 25 years boxing all while making a name for himself.

He and wife then found themselves in Prescott by 2014 after outgrowing the New Jersey lifestyle. Slagowski took this opportunity to open a gym of his own and thus, Grind Boxing Gym opened its doors in 2015.

“My idea was to create a place that can bring the boxing workout to the general public without fear of getting hit,” Slagowski said. “Boxing training is extremely beneficial and allows anybody to get in great shape. At the same time I wanted to show a way to competitive boxing for those who could achieve that level with hard work and determination.”

However, the first year of the gym’s grand opening did not come without its challenges as Slagowski quickly discovered that Prescott’s boxing scene was considerably underdeveloped. Despite the slow start, more and more members from the community began to take notice of Slagowski’s effective coaching techniques, wide array of contact and noncontact workouts, and the gym’s inclusive environment.

“It’s not easy in Prescott, Ariz. I thought because there were colleges like Embry-Riddle, there was going to be a lot of young people but the first year was very challenging,” Slagowski said. “Then all of a sudden, it took off. The gym started to be filled with people who really liked this kind of stuff, like learning boxing.”

Soon after, Grind Boxing Gym quickly morphed into a regular meeting place for people who are looking to get a good workout, learn self-defense or sharpen their boxing skills to fight at a competitive level. Lo and behold, Slagowski’s competitive Olympic-style boxers have produced eight championship titles since the gym opened. Some of his women boxers have also traveled to different cities to compete in all-women’s tournament.

Moving forward, Slagowski seeks to develop Prescott’s boxing community even further by reinsuring that the sport of boxing has much to offer and is not limited to just contact exercise. Fighters of all skill levels are sure to find themselves at home under the guidance of Slagowski.

“What we do is educate people that you can actually work out in boxing without fear of being hit, but get the benefits from the boxing workout because it’s one of the best workouts out there,” Slagowski said. “We just have a great bunch of people here. Everybody is very friendly and everybody helps each other. So besides working out, it’s kind of like a social gathering for people.”

Anyone interested in boxing can stop by Grind Boxing Gym at 1438 West Gurley St. or learn more at PrescottGrindBoxingGym.com.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

