OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 21
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley wants peddlers in town to be licensed
Violators of ordinance can face legal troubles, including arrest

Peddlers in Prescott Valley must have a peddler’s license. The peddler must carry the license with them when conducting business, and show it to police and potential customers upon request. Peddlers who visit a home and can’t produce a license can be cited for violating the code. Violators can face legal troubles, including arrest. (Stock art)

Peddlers in Prescott Valley must have a peddler’s license. The peddler must carry the license with them when conducting business, and show it to police and potential customers upon request. Peddlers who visit a home and can’t produce a license can be cited for violating the code. Violators can face legal troubles, including arrest. (Stock art)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 9:34 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, July 20, 2019 10:18 PM

Related Story

Prescott also keeps a strict ordinance under Title 4-4, which states, in part, that “it is unlawful for any peddler or solicitor to make exclusive use of any location to any street, alley, sidewalk or right-of-way for the purpose of selling, delivering or exhibiting goods or merchandise.”

See: Peddlers in Prescott also face strict rules

In June, as summer approached, Prescott Valley police reported they had cited and released two peddlers for wandering around the Quailwood and StoneRidge subdivisions without the town’s permission.

Prescott Valley Community Service Officer Jerry Ferguson said at the time that police had warned the pair for violating the town’s peddler ordinance.

So, what exactly is a peddler, you ask?

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a peddler as “one who offers merchandise (such as fresh produce) for sale along the street or from door to door” or “one who deals in or promotes something intangible (such as a personal asset or idea).”

Those who want to become peddlers in Prescott Valley, however, first must apply for and receive a license.

LICENSE REQUIRED

Article 8-01 of Prescott Valley’s town code states that for “any peddler, solicitor or transient merchant” to sell and deliver one’s goods, wares or merchandise door-to-door, place-to-place or street-to-street within Prescott Valley’s incorporated areas, he or she must obtain a license.

Prescott Valley keeps peddler’s license application forms at the town clerk’s office, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., Room 216, and online at pvaz.net.

A peddler’s license, which is valid for one year and isn’t renewable, costs $20 and includes a photo of the licensed individual. The application requires each would-be peddler to submit a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, and pay a $5 fee.

The peddler must carry the license when conducting business. When peddlers’ licenses expire, the person must complete a new application and pay another fee to get a new license.

Town code dictates that peddlers must show their licenses to police and potential customers upon request. Peddlers who visit a home and can’t produce a license can be cited for violating the code.

Ferguson said he initially issues warnings to violators of the peddler’s ordinance. If peddlers don’t cooperate subsequently, they can be arrested.

The town’s records department tracks citations. A records department representative, who preferred not to be named, said if someone seeking a peddler’s license is found to have an arrest record after a background check, that person won’t receive a license.

If the police chief determines an applicant doesn’t need a fingerprint check, the chief will endorse or reject the applicant within three days (72 hours), per town code.

From March through June, the records department rep said there were three peddler’s ordinance violators.

“Businesses like Dish and Direct TV must have a peddler’s license and a background check,” the rep added. “The [police] chief and the deputy chief sign off [on the licenses].”

EXEMPTIONS

In Prescott Valley, representatives of religious and/or charitable organizations don’t need a peddler’s license, provided they file a sworn affidavit with the town clerk.

The affidavit includes a tax-exempt number for each organization; a name and purpose for the permit; names and addresses of the organization’s officers; the location, date and hours of operation for the activity; and whether any commission or fee is charged during the solicitation. The amount of the commission or fee also must be noted.

MORE INFO

For more information about peddler’s licenses in Prescott Valley, call the town clerk’s office at 928-759-3135 or send an email to: clerk@pvaz.net.

Prescott Valley police encourage residents to report anyone who’s selling something door-to-door without a license. Call 928-772-9267 to report an incident.

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Peddlers in Prescott also face strict rules
Door-to-door solicitors require licenses
Changes in Prescott Valley animal codes now in effect
Decades of working for same<BR>firm now rare as hen's teeth
Chino Valley in Brief: Coffee with COPS

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
21
Smitten By Stone: How We Came to Love the Grand Canyon
SUN
21
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries