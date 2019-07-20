OFFERS
Pop-up Farmers Market at Humboldt Station Monday, July 22

The Farmers Market offers a variety of goods, including fresh vegetables and fruit. (Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 11 p.m.

A summer season pop-up market is being held at Humboldt Station, 2735 S Highway 69 in Humboldt from 3 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22.

Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) invites you to bring your reusable bags and visit local farmers, gardeners, ranchers and listen to some live music.

For a complete list of vendors, visit them on their Facebook page. For more information, visit their website at www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

2735 South Highway 69, Dewey, AZ 86327

Contact
