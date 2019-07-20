OFFERS
No 'manpower': Berkeley bans gender-specific words in code

Berkeley councilman Rigel Robinson poses for photos inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center building in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. Soon students in Berkeley, California will have to pledge to "collegiate Greek system residences" instead of sororities or fraternities and city workers will have to refer to manholes as "maintenance holes." Officials in the liberal city this week passed an ordinance to replace some terms with gender-neutral words in the city code. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ & SAMANTHA MALDONADO, AP
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 11:20 p.m.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Berkeley, California, has adopted an ordinance to replace some terms with gender-neutral words in the city code.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Wednesday that "she" and "he" will be replaced by "they." The words "manpower" and "manhole" will become "workforce" and "maintenance hole."

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed the measure to replace more than two dozen commonly used terms. There will be no more "craftsmen" in city code, only "craftspeople" or "artisans."

A man walks past the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center building in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. Soon students in Berkeley, California will have to pledge to "collegiate Greek system residences" instead of sororities or fraternities and city workers will have to refer to manholes as "maintenance holes." Berkeley leaders voted unanimously this week to replace about 40 gender-specific words in the city code with gender-neutral terms. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Berkeley has a long history of leading on politically and socially liberal issues.

The sponsor of the ordinance is councilman Rigel Robinson, a 23-year-old recent graduate of the University of California, Berkeley. He says his time in college expanded his awareness of gender issues.

Robinson says critics suggested the council spend time on more important matters.

