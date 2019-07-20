Local Sports in Brief: Pickleball community growing in the Prescott area

Prescott is an amazing town where every level of pickleball players can find what they’re looking for, from beginner to advanced, social to competitive, indoor or outdoor, surrounded by spectacular pine trees or solid sun for better visibility. Prescott Athletic Club rolls out the welcome mat with loaner equipment and a friendly crowd, happy to show new players the rules and also offer a free first time pass. The City Courts at Pioneer Park and Third Shot Coffee Shop/Starting Point Church offer pickleball pick-up games for both the novice and experienced players. Indoor pickleball is currently offered at Willow Hills Baptist Church as well as the YMCA. Willow Hills plays many weeknights at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday mornings while the YMCA hosts games Monday to Friday starting at 7 a.m. Call for times and for more information, contact Jen Bokar at 928-273-8925.

World’s Largest Golf Outing on Aug. 5 to benefit Fisher House Foundation

The World’s Largest Golf Outing (WLGO) at Prescott’s Antelope Hills Golf Course is about having a great day of golf with friends, family and colleagues, while benefiting Fisher House Foundation (FHF). Fisher House Foundation is a non-profit that is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. This WLGO event is an 18-hole, four-person team scramble format. The registration fee includes a $10 per player donation, 18 holes, cart, lunch, range, local prizes and awards ceremony following play. For more information, visit worldslargestgolfouting.com.

Prescott Area Tennis Association to host Junior Tournament on Aug. 17

In addition to their tourney from July 19-21, PATA (Prescott Area Tennis Association) is hosting a Junior Tournament at the Yavapai College Tennis Center on Aug. 17. This tournament is open to boys and girls age 12-18. The cost is $28 for first singles and $28 for first doubles while the deadline to register is Aug. 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time). Sign-ups can be done by going to PATA’s website at Prescotttennis.com. Click on the link for the tournament and it will take you to the registration page. For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377, or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

NAZ Suns set to host annual basketball camp July 24 in Prescott Valley

Youth basketball players looking to attend a camp this summer are encouraged to sign up for the Northern Arizona Suns’ third annual basketball camp Wednesday, July 24, at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Player’s ages 7 to 17 are welcome and should register by Wednesday, July 17, at nazsuns.com/kidscamp, or call 928-772-7867. Players will practice shooting, passing, dribbling, defensive stances, boxing out and learn sportsmanship and teamwork in a fun atmosphere. The camp will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with check in starting at 9:30 a.m. All campers will receive two tickets to the 2019-2020 Suns home opener, a completion certificate, a Suns T-shirt and free lunch. A $50 registration fee is required to participate.

Cougars to host football camp July 23-25

The Chino Valley football program is scheduled to host a camp Tuesday through Thursday, July 23 to 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rio Elementary School. All ages are invited. Chino Valley head coach Wade Krug and his coaching staff will run the camp along with Cougar football players. Players are required to bring plenty of water, snacks, shorts and T-shirt along with tennis shoes. The camp fee is $25 and comes with a T-shirt. For more information, contact the Cougars via email at cvyfacougars@gmail.com.

Free Yavapai College youth soccer clinics available in August

Members of the 2019 Yavapai College men’s soccer team will conduct two free youth soccer clinics on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley and on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Clinics will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Boys and girls ages 5-15 are eligible to participate. No registration is required. If possible, participants should bring their own soccer balls. All participants will receive a special soccer souvenir gift. Come meet the 2019 Roughriders before their regular-season opener at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, versus South Mountain Community College at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley.

—Courier Sports