OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 21
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: Election season calls for care with comments

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 9:27 p.m.

Election season is upon us.

And while that is limited this year to Mayor for the City of Prescott and three seats on the City Council, The Daily Courier is in the midst of its campaign guidelines for the Opinions Page.

In accordance with an established tradition of fair play, the Courier handles letters to the editor and talks of the town a little differently. For example:

• During “election season,” which runs into November, the Courier will not publish letters targeting or lauding any particular candidate. We also will not allow candidates that soap-box advantage.

• Letters focusing on a direct campaign issue will be allowed, until four weeks prior to Election Day — July 27 for the Aug. 27 primary and Oct. 5 for the Nov. 5 general. This includes the time when early voting is underway.

Throughout the campaign(s) we will do our best to allow readers to share opinions about the issues, and to keep a fair balance of voices on this page.

When we occasionally reject a letter, it’s usually because it is too long, contains an inappropriate personal attack, blatantly false statements or those that cannot be proven true.

While we allow publicly elected officials to be criticized for actions taken, we reject letters that contain irrelevant attacks, including remarks about a personality trait, physical appearance or their family members.

We also work to maintain a fair balance of views, so letters that repeat the same arguments contained in other letters — and don’t offer anything new to the debate — may not run or will be placed on a lower priority list, so that we can provide equal representation from other sides.

This has been the case recently, at times, with the letters readers sent in about Save the Dells; when they are repeats of the same arguments, the remainder have been and will be held for others with unique ideas, proposals and solutions.

This election season is heating up, particularly with the forums we are covering, and looks to generate a lot more debate and healthy discussion. That is what we want to deliver to our readers. We will work to publish letters — and Talk of the Town columns — from all sides and perspectives.

You can also look forward to candidate bios beginning this week, followed by question-and-answer articles on the issues they will face.

Until we close in on Election Day, review what others are saying, provide your sources when submitting for the Opinions Page and, then, prepare to vote.

Click here for tips and best practices on writing a letter to the editor.

Editor’s Note — This editorial was adapted from one the Courier previously published on the same topic.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: ‘Election season’ is upon us; take care with comments
Editorial: Enough campaign letters, time to vote
Political season's here, and these are our rules
As campaign '04 unfolds, Courier sets its policies
The whys, wherefores of our election coverage

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
21
Smitten By Stone: How We Came to Love the Grand Canyon
SUN
21
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
MON
22
Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group
MON
22
Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries