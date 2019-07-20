Bunco fundraiser to aid animal groups Monday, July 22
Chino Valley Animal Partners is hosting a bunco fundraising event at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Rd in Chino Valley at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 22.
Come play bunco for your chance to win cash prizes and gifts. Free snacks and water will be provided. Cost is $10 to play. Proceeds to benefit Companion Animals in Chino Valley and the local animal shelter.
For more information visit the Chino Valley Animal Partners Facebook page or contact them via e-mail at chinovalleyanimalpartners@gmail.com
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dCourier.com.
