Bunco fundraiser to aid animal groups Monday, July 22

Chino Valley Animal Partners is hosting a bunco fundraising event at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Rd in Chino Valley at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 22.

Come play bunco for your chance to win cash prizes and gifts. Free snacks and water will be provided. Cost is $10 to play. Proceeds to benefit Companion Animals in Chino Valley and the local animal shelter.

For more information visit the Chino Valley Animal Partners Facebook page or contact them via e-mail at chinovalleyanimalpartners@gmail.com



