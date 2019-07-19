OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 19
Weather  86.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Utah boy advertises ‘Ice Cold Beer’ at root beer stand

Seth Parker stands at his soda stand in Brigham City, Utah. Parker is earning widespread social media attention for his neighborhood soda stand thanks to a sign he holds that reads, "Ice cold beer" with "root" above the word beer in tiny print. Brigham City Police Lt. Tony Ferderber said Thursday, July 18, 2019, that several residents in the northern Utah city called police concerned about a young boy selling alcohol in front of a church. Officers realized that it was just a clever marketing ploy and posted pictures of 11-year-old Seth Parker on Facebook with the comment, "a twist on a lemonade stand." (Brigham City Police Department via AP)

Seth Parker stands at his soda stand in Brigham City, Utah. Parker is earning widespread social media attention for his neighborhood soda stand thanks to a sign he holds that reads, "Ice cold beer" with "root" above the word beer in tiny print. Brigham City Police Lt. Tony Ferderber said Thursday, July 18, 2019, that several residents in the northern Utah city called police concerned about a young boy selling alcohol in front of a church. Officers realized that it was just a clever marketing ploy and posted pictures of 11-year-old Seth Parker on Facebook with the comment, "a twist on a lemonade stand." (Brigham City Police Department via AP)

BRADY McCOMBS, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 19, 2019 12:30 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah boy has earned widespread social media attention for his neighborhood soda stand thanks to a sign he holds that reads, “Ice Cold Beer” with “root” above the word beer in tiny print.

Several residents in the northern Utah city called police earlier this week concerned about a young boy selling alcohol in front of a church, said Brigham City Police Lt. Tony Ferderber on Thursday.

Officers that went to check it out realized that it was just a clever marketing ploy and posted pictures of 11-year-old Seth Parker on Facebook with the comment, “a twist on a lemonade stand.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah, tweeted a picture of Seth with the comment, “A lesson in reading the fine print! The future is bright for this young Utah entrepreneur.”

Seth’s mother Alexis Parker said Thursday that the family is dumbfounded and excited by all the attention. She estimated that some 60 people a day come to the stand.

Seth started the stand because his parents urged him to get out more after they noticed he had struggled to make new friends since the family moved from Georgia last year, Alexis Parker said.

Seth thought about a yard sale or lemonade stand but settled on selling the soda because he is a root beer “fanatic,” she said. He chose the sign with the tiny print as a little “wise crack.”

The first day brought some scoffs and scowls, especially for people without good vision, she said.

But people soon caught on to the joke.

“We’re loving people stopping by and just having a good laugh,” said Alexis Parker. “It is a joy all the way around.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

911, lemonade emergency! Officers visit wannabe cop’s stand
FROM THE DIETITIAN’S NOTEBOOK: Tooth stains, internal sunscreen and sodas
Editorial: Police officers, public suffer from disconnect
Second-graders sell lemonade to help zoo
6-year-old delivering homemade gifts to thank police

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
19
Republican Women of Prescott Forum
FRI
19
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
19
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
20
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
20
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries