A Tribute to Paul Simon: Elks Theatre July 20

Still crazy after all these years: A tribute to Paul Simon is being presented at Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on July 20.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, multiple Grammy winner and prolific singer/songwriter Paul Simon is lauded as one of the all time greats. Spend an evening listening to his most popular solo hits including a range of selections from his unparalleled 1985 album Graceland. The multi-faceted Chach Snook stars in this tribute, and is joined on stage by arranger/pianist/percussionist Khris Dodge and a collection of musicians who will honor this living legend.

For tickets and further information, visit www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Music: Salute Paul Simon at the Elks

