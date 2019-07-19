A Tribute to Paul Simon: Elks Theatre July 20
Still crazy after all these years: A tribute to Paul Simon is being presented at Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on July 20.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, multiple Grammy winner and prolific singer/songwriter Paul Simon is lauded as one of the all time greats. Spend an evening listening to his most popular solo hits including a range of selections from his unparalleled 1985 album Graceland. The multi-faceted Chach Snook stars in this tribute, and is joined on stage by arranger/pianist/percussionist Khris Dodge and a collection of musicians who will honor this living legend.
For tickets and further information, visit www.prescottelkstheater.com.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Music: Salute Paul Simon at the Elks
Related Stories
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
19
|
Republican Women of Prescott Forum
|
FRI
19
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
19
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
20
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
SAT
20
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...