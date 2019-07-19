Structure fire in Yarnell destroys residence, damages other property
Cause of fire under investigation
Three structures and a vehicle in Yarnell were heavily damaged in a fire Friday morning, July 19.
Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) were dispatched to the scene in the 22000 block of Highway 89 at about 6:15 a.m., according to a YCSO news release.
Firefighters from Yarnell, Peeples Valley, Southern Yavapai , Wickenburg and Prescott fire departments worked into the afternoon to get the fire under control. As of 12:34 p.m., the majority of the fire was extinguished, and crews had begun mop up procedures, YCSO reported.
Two of the structures served as both residences and places of business. One of the residences was a total loss while the other sustained extensive damage, YCSO reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
