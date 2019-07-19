OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 19
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sandra Day O'Connor's Arizona home makes National Register

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor shows her 1958 adobe home that was moved and restored at the Arizona Historical Society Museum on March 1, 2010, in Tempe. O'Connor's 1950s adobe home in metro Phoenix is being listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (David Wallace/The Arizona Republic via AP)

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor shows her 1958 adobe home that was moved and restored at the Arizona Historical Society Museum on March 1, 2010, in Tempe. O'Connor's 1950s adobe home in metro Phoenix is being listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (David Wallace/The Arizona Republic via AP)

TERRY TANG, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 19, 2019 4:10 p.m.

PHOENIX — Before she was hearing cases on the U.S. Supreme Court, former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was bringing people together in her historic Arizona home.

The 1950s adobe, where the first woman on the nation's highest court loved to cook and serve meals across party lines, was added Friday to the National Register of Historic Places.

"This is where she had these very productive policy conversations," Arizona State Preservation officer Kathryn Leonard said. "When people were breaking bread with each other ... and getting to know each other as individuals, she believed there was almost no problem that couldn't be solved over one civil dinner."

The National Park Service officially approved the Sandra Day O'Connor House as a historic place, marking the culmination of a decade-long effort by the State Historic Preservation Office and the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute, which owns the home in metro Phoenix.

"Justice O'Connor's adobe home deserves this historic designation," institute board chairman Matt Feeney said in a statement. "Her storied life is symbolized by this iconic structure that embodies her character and quest for civil discourse,"

O'Connor and her husband, John O'Connor, actually helped place the adobe bricks for the home when it was being built in 1957. The mid-century modern house was heavily influenced by the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.

The single-story 1,700-square-foot property had three bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and a large patio where the couple congregated with international guests or state legislators.

The designation means the property is deemed worthy of preservation. It doesn't guarantee complete protection against demolition. But any federally funded project that could negatively impact the house would have to consider its protection.

One reason the nomination process took several years was because of the home's relocation. The house — originally in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley — was carefully moved in 2009 to a Tempe park for use by the institute.

The National Register typically does not consider properties that are no longer in their place of origin or if they are tied to a subject who is still living.

Supporters persisted by arguing that the home was moved so it could be a space for civic education. The institute has been using it as a venue for workshops, meetings and special events, and the 89-year-old O'Connor gave input into the relocation and renovations.

"In the case of Justice O'Connor, she is iconic and quite obviously a living legend. I think that was a very clear sell to the National Register folks," Leonard said.

O'Connor lived in the home from 1958 to 1981, when President Ronald Reagan named the then-state appellate judge and former legislative leader to the Supreme Court. During that time, the mother of three boys worked to balance domestic life and public life and often hosted gatherings that brought together people of various political stripes.

"Anyone who was anyone in Arizona politics in the 1960s, 1970s was in that house having dinner with Justice O'Connor," Leonard said.

Past guests included U.S. Sen. and GOP presidential nominee Barry Goldwater and former Democratic Gov. Bruce Babbitt. O'Connor liked preparing Mexican food including chalupas.

O'Connor retired in 2006 and then announced in October that she was retiring from public life after doctors diagnosed her with early stage dementia and possibly Alzheimer's disease. Her son, Jay O'Connor, said his mother generally stays close to her home in Phoenix.

Both of Arizona's senators, Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema, had supported the historic designation for O'Connor. McSally said the hope is the listing will "preserve her legacy for generations to come."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Historic O'Connor house rebuilt in Papago Park
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
The honor is fitting for Justice O'Connor
Living Legacy: Prescott's Ruffner inducted into Arizona Women's Hall of Fame
Sister of former Justice O'Connor killed in Arizona crash

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
19
Republican Women of Prescott Forum
FRI
19
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
19
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
20
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
20
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries