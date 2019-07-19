OFFERS
Prescott City Council to vote on radio system upgrade Tuesday

Prescott City Hall on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: July 19, 2019 10:31 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, July 20, 2019 12:07 AM

The Prescott City Council will meet for its regularly scheduled meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, in the council chambers for a study session that will include talk about changes to the water policy followed by a 3 p.m. voting session on a variety of business matters and contracts.

In the voting session, council members will be asked to vote on a city contract for a radio system upgrade with JC Cullen through a state contract at a cost not to exceed $450,000, and a city contract with Titan Power for an amount not to exceed $410,000.

This is a fiscal year 2020 budgeted item to upgrade the city’s radio system.

In background information from City Manager Michael Lamar, the radio system upgrade is needed to enhance communications for several departments, including fire, police, public works and the airport. At this time, the city supports 223 in-vehicle radios and 190 handheld devices for these departments.

The upgrade would switch the city from an analog to a digital system. The project will be phased in over about 10 weeks with project funds to come from various sources.

The council also will be voting on a city contract with Holistic Engineering and Land Management for engineering services to complete a master area drainage study at a cost of $100,000.

In other action, the council will be asked to approve a contract for potable water for the 79.66 acre Whispering Rock subdivision.

The property was annexed into the city in September, and a development agreement provided for up to 60-acre feet of potable water at the time of final plat approval. The council approved the final plat on June 25.

The volume of water for the subdivision was taken into consideration in the city’s 2018 water policy supplies for commercial use. The project will be connected to city sewer and will follow city codes related to indoor and outdoor water conservation efforts.

The council’s full agenda and packet can be viewed at www.prescott-az.gov

Contact
