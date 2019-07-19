OFFERS
Obituary: Lorna Jeanne Burnett Dotson

Lorna Jeanne Burnett Dotson

Lorna Jeanne Burnett Dotson

Originally Published: July 19, 2019 10:24 p.m.

Lorna Jeanne Burnett Dotson passed into the presence of her Lord on July 14, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1931, in San Diego, California, to Margaret and Daniel Burnett, Jr.

Lorna was always very proud of the fact that her father designed and constructed the wings of the plane, the “Spirit of St. Louis,” made famous by his friend, Charles Lindbergh.

Lorna graduated in 1948 from Grossmont High School in La Mesa, California; it was here she met her future husband, Oce Dotson. She attended college for a few years and then married Oce in 1950. They had four children before moving to Brawley, California.

Lorna supported her children in a variety of activities: Cub Scout Leader, local PTA board member and as a member of the Brawley Beautification Committee.

She was very active in the First Presbyterian Church as an Elder and choir member as well as sharing her beautiful voice at other events. In 1981, Oce and Lorna moved to Prescott, Arizona, where she continued serving the Lord at the Prescott United Methodist Church.

She and Oce enjoyed traveling to many countries around the world, boating on Lake Powell and flying their Navion airplane many places around the U.S.A.

Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nancy; and her first-born son, David, who passed away at the age of 18. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Oce; sister Dana; her remaining children, Greg (Diane), Julie Reeves (Steve) and Darrell.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole Rothfleisch, Michael Reeves, Brett Leavitt, Ryan Dotson, Chenin Dotson, Alexandra Dotson and Darrick Dotson, along with seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 25, at the Prescott United Methodist Church in Prescott, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott, AZ 86301. These funds will go to the “Free Wheelchair Mission” that provides inexpensive and durable wheelchairs for people with disabilities in the developing world. This ministry was chosen to help those who suffer as her son, David did, from a severe spinal injury he received.

Information provided by survivors.

