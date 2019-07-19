People on the Street: Remembering the moon landing

Question: Where were you, or do you remember when Apollo 11 landed on the moon 50 years ago, on July 20, 1969? How did you feel?

From the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. B

Carolyn Hollon, Prescott

“It was a very memorable day for me. I was at my in-laws’ house [in Oklahoma], and my youngest daughter, Kristen, took her first steps. She took off toward the coffee table while we were watching the moon landing. We were focused on the TV. Her birthday is next Tuesday [July 23], and I was going to remind her. It’s been a lot of years. I felt excited: ‘I can’t believe we’re there.’ I still feel that way about it. There were six of us in the room, and Kristen and her older sister. It was amazing to watch that whole thing.”

“I had a 1-year-old son running around, and my husband was home from work not feeling well, and we watched the moon landing [on a black-and-white TV from where we were living in Washington state]. It was just such an awesome experience to be able to see it. It was an exciting thing.”

Carla Craig, Prescott

“I had two little ones, boys who were 1 and 3 years old, and we were watching with our

mouths open [at our residence in Illinois]. ‘Is it going to happen?’ Well, it did, and that was about it. We were staring at the TV, and it was pure excitement.”

Mary Huffaker, Prescott

“I was working at Industrial Bank in North Hollywood, California. We had a TV in the back, and we all watched it. We all stopped what we were doing. The customers watched, too. It was an exciting time. It was something new for us.”

Patti Schwartz, Prescott

“I was in Vietnam. I was planning on coming back [to the States] in 1970 to retire [from the military]. We had a broadcasting system over there with a portable TV and I watched part of it. It was almost like one of these sci-fi movies that you watch. I remember Neil Armstrong stumbling around [on the moon]. [Later on] I watched them [NASA crews] get him out of the carrier when he landed [back on Earth]. It was the big thing when they came back. It was on the Armed Forces Network, and I had a little TV with one or two channels. It was the talk of the century. My whole life, I’ve been interested in flying. The space program was such an enormous thing. It was like a dream.”

James Jauregui, 89, Prescott

“I was in Montreal, and my [former] husband played catcher for the Expos [in their inaugural major league season at Jerry Park Stadium]. It was at a game versus the

Mets, and the Expos won, 3-2 [against the eventual World Series champions]. They stopped the game to show the landing on the jumbotron. I was excited.”

Nannette McGrath, Prescott

“I was on a water-ski trip in Lake Isabella, California [near the Sequoia National Forest]. I was on my way home, outside of Bakersfield, California, with three buddies of mine. We listened to it on the radio. There was not a whole lot of noise inside the car. We were pretty excited.”

Tom McGrath, 84, Prescott

“I was in the Army doing recruiting duty in Los Angeles, California. Someone brought a TV into the office with rabbit ears and we were able to watch. It was very exciting, as you can imagine. I remember thinking, ‘Those guys [astronauts] are doing something and I’m sitting there recruiting.’ I was disappointed in myself that I was not doing more for my country. I wound up serving in the Army for 28 years. I [had] heard the president’s speech [from John F. Kennedy in 1961], ‘And so, my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

A.J. Vilardo, 77, Prescott

“My brother was a semi-scientist [at the time], and we had to be home when it happened. He was involved in something behind the scenes, as far as working on certain projects [possibly with NASA]. I was a Christian minister in Sharon, Pennsylvania [on the Pennsylvania-Ohio border]. We were at home in Buffalo during a family reunion, and Andrew, my brother, was home [to see the landing]. He began to talk about it with authority. We watched it on a small black-and-white TV. I’m the last of 12 kids; seven boys and five girls. Andrew lived in Ohio.”

Joseph Babinsky, 84, Prescott

“We were at home as a family living in Portland, Oregon, and watching it on a black-and-white TV in the basement – a big, walk-in room. When you have teenage boys, there’s always that wonder and awe of, ‘What’s going on?’ I didn’t always believe it. Walking on the moon? For us, it was the wonderment of it.”

Dixie Mathis, 88, Prescott

“I was 16 or 17 years old and living in Phoenix, watching it on a black-and-white TV with family. They had cameras of him [Neil Armstrong] stepping off [the spacecraft]. I remember him saying, ‘That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’ It was amazing. The history of flight was happening in such a short period of time. I had a lot of friends who were interested in the space program, and it drew a lot of interest.”

David Saufley, 65, Prescott

