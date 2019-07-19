Letter: Grateful to local business
Editor:
Great people can really make your day: We were taking our special needs daughter on a vacation road trip, planning to go to breakfast first.
Our error was arriving at our planned breakfast stop almost an hour before opening time. She doesn’t do well with unexpected changes and didn’t understand why we were leaving without her getting her promised “eggs” and was becoming very unhappy.
Fortunately, we were at the Rustic Pie, and Nish saw what was happening and opened the door for us and welcomed us in. Not everything on the menu would be available, but he said he would get us what he could for breakfast.
Breakfast was wonderful. We realize what a blessing we live in Prescott and have restaurants like the Rustic Pie and people like Nish who kept a special girl from having what would have been a very bad start to a long day.
Thank you, Nish and Rustic Pie, for making our vacation start awesome.
Ken and Sue Godbold (and Christine)
Prescott
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SAT
20
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
SAT
20
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
20
|
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
|
SAT
20
|
Easy Grow Roses class
|
SAT
20
|
Christmas in July Arts & Crafts Faire
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...