Letter: Grateful to local business

Editor:

Great people can really make your day: We were taking our special needs daughter on a vacation road trip, planning to go to breakfast first.

Our error was arriving at our planned breakfast stop almost an hour before opening time. She doesn’t do well with unexpected changes and didn’t understand why we were leaving without her getting her promised “eggs” and was becoming very unhappy.

Fortunately, we were at the Rustic Pie, and Nish saw what was happening and opened the door for us and welcomed us in. Not everything on the menu would be available, but he said he would get us what he could for breakfast.

Breakfast was wonderful. We realize what a blessing we live in Prescott and have restaurants like the Rustic Pie and people like Nish who kept a special girl from having what would have been a very bad start to a long day.

Thank you, Nish and Rustic Pie, for making our vacation start awesome.

Ken and Sue Godbold (and Christine)

Prescott