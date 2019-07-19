Ex-Cardinals lineman surrenders to police on assault charge
NFL
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — An offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals who was released this week has surrendered to police in North Carolina after a warrant was issued for his arrest on an assault charge.
A news release from the Greensboro Police Department says Desmond Harrison turned himself in to authorities Friday. Police say the alleged assault was reported on Tuesday, but provided no additional details of the incident. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
The 25-year-old was claimed last month by the Cardinals after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.
Undrafted in 2017 after playing at West Georgia, Harrison also attended Texas, where he was suspended from the team several times. He signed with the Browns and started eight games last season before being benched.
