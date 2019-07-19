Easy Grow Roses: Watters Garden Center July 20

The Easy Grow Roses class is being held at the Watters Garden Center at 1815 W. Iron Srpings Rd. in Prescott at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.

Learn and discuss the many types of roses, how to care for them, where to place them and more.

This event is free to local gardeners. It is suggested you bring a chair since classes have been filling up. Each of their classes are being live streamed if you are unable to attend.

For more information visit www.wattersgardencenter.com/classes