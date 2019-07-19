D-backs hit natural cycle in 10-7 win over Brewers
MLB
PHOENIX — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer to cap the first natural cycle in Arizona’s history, lifting the Diamondbacks to a 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.
Milwaukee won the opener between teams in the NL wild-card race 5-1 after scoring three runs in the eighth inning Thursday night.
The Diamondbacks broke open the second game with six runs in the third inning against Jhoulys Chacin (3-10), punctuated by hitting a single, double, triple and home run in four straight at-bats.
Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar homered and had a run-scoring triple, and All-Star Ketel Marte had two RBIs for a career-high 60.
Archie Bradley (3-4) allowed a hit in 1 1/3 innings and Greg Holland worked a perfect ninth for his 16th save.
Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer , his majors-leading 35th, and Lorenzo Cain hit a solo shot for the Brewers, who scored three runs in the seventh inning to pull within 10-7.
Chacin was sharp his last start in a no-decision against San Francisco, allowing an earned run on four hits in five innings.
He was not so sharp against the Diamondbacks.
Nick Ahmed hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning before Arizona went up 7-3 in the third.
Marte followed Jarrod Dyson’s one-out single with his second double. Escobar lined a run-scoring triple and Walker followed with a two-run homer to left.
Arizona scored two more runs after Chacin was lifted and second baseman Keston Hiura botched a potential double play for an error.
Chacin gave up seven runs — six earned — on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings to remain winless in 11 straight starts since April 30.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson (elbow) is slated to make a rehab start for Class-A Wisconsin on Sunday.
Diamondbacks: Dyson was back in the lineup after missing Thursday’s game with a hamstring cramp. ... RHP Jon Duplantier (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Reno. INF Domingo Leyba also was sent to Reno.
UP NEXT
Brewers: LHP Gio Gonzalez is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list (left arm fatigue) to start against Arizona on Saturday. He made rehab starts with Class-A Carolina and Triple-A San Antonio after going on the injured list May 29.
Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke needs six strikeouts against the Brewers on Saturday to tie Tim Keefe (2,555) for 31st and seven to tie Jerry Koosman (2,556) for 30th on the career strikeouts list.
