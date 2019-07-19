OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 20
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

City Council candidates look toward Prescott’s future
Granite Dells remains strong topic as Aug. 27 primary looms

City Council hopefuls James Lamerson, from left, Billie Orr, Cathey Rusing and Steve Sischka speak at a candidate forum Thursday, July 18, at the Centennial Center in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

City Council hopefuls James Lamerson, from left, Billie Orr, Cathey Rusing and Steve Sischka speak at a candidate forum Thursday, July 18, at the Centennial Center in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: July 19, 2019 11:54 p.m.

photo

A large crowd listens to candidates speak at the Prescott City Council candidate forum Thursday July 18, 2019, at the Centennial Center in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

The tables inside the Centennial Center were full Thursday night as Prescott’s four City Council candidates — three incumbents and one challenger — fielded prepared and on-the-spot questions about why they should be elected or re-elected for a four-year seat.

The forum was organized by the League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai County and Prescott Good Governance. The primary election is Aug. 27.

The evening opened with two-minute introductions by the candidates, beginning with incumbent Steve Sischka, the co-owner of Olsen’s For Healthy Animals in Prescott who is seeking a second term.

He declared he has poured his “blood, sweat and a lot of treasure” into the community over the past 39 years. He said he counts himself a practical problem-solver willing to listen and collaborate to find solutions that benefit the greater community.

Sischka affirmed a need to negotiate with the Granite Dells’ owners. But he was clear he is not in favor of the proposal now on the table.

He also said he wants to do everything possible to enhance the vitality of the city’s downtown and offer a range of housing options deemed affordable to young and growing families.

In one light-hearted quip, Sischka said one headline he would like to see in the next five years — beyond highlights of essential quality of life issues — is Prescott named as the “Pickleball Capital of the World.”

Next up was incumbent James Lamerson, a local jeweler seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive term.

Lamerson was concise and brief with his answers, noting his focus is on assuring that all Prescott residents receive the basic services they deserve. He said he appreciates the passion of those seeking to preserve the Granite Dells, but he was clear he wants to find common ground with the developer so as to arrange an annexation deal that benefits Prescott’s future generations.

Lamerson also said he favors building a skilled workforce able to create new technology: think electric airplanes.

And he promoted a cautious approach on growth.

Incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, a career educator, said that when she was elected four years ago the city was “in a mess.” With strong leadership, Orr said she has witnessed progress she wishes to perpetuate through city and regional collaborations.

She said she wants Prescott to be the hometown its young people clamor to create as they begin to raise their own families. She, too, was adamant about preserving the city’s frontier heritage.

When it comes to future hopes, Orr said she has no doubt on one success.

“We are going to Save the Dells,” Orr exclaimed.

Challenger Cathey Rusing, a more than three-decade resident who worked and managed a local surgical center and is involved in rental real estate, touted herself as a fresh face, a voice of change and renewal. She said she would favor term limits so as to promote more civic activism.

Rusing said she is adamant about preserving “our beloved Dells” and other natural resources — water conservation is a top priority. She said she is dismayed city taxpayers are forced to foot the bills for broken water mains installed by private developers.

Rusing said she awaits the day when Prescott is hailed for preserving the Dells in such a way that antelope populations flourish. She said she welcomes the opportunity for regional planning to benefit all who live in the Central Highlands. And she favors finding new ways to manage traffic and growth.

The only question that seemed to make all the incumbents bristle was about the acceptance of campaign contributions from developers. The three incumbents defended such donations.

Lamerson said he sees these professionals as “visionaries” helping the city be the best it can be. He said he will always be open to talking and working with anyone who has ideas about what is “in the best interest of this city.”

Orr suggested her financial records are transparent and that she works for all.

“We don’t do pay for play,” Sischka declared.

Rusing earned applause for her stand against accepting such donations. If elected, Rusing said, she wants to be fair and impartial, with her community constituents her sole “special interest.”

In closing, all of the candidates were clear that taking the oath of office is an honor and duty.

Rusing hailed her candidacy as the reason there is any pre-election dialogue.

Lamerson was clear he wants to remain in his seat so he can do what he has always done — enable Prescott to “stay who we are.”

Orr said she is “committed to Prescott” so it can be better tomorrow than it was today.

Sischka adapted lyrics from an ’80s tune to articulate his vision for the city.

“The future of Prescott is so bright we’re all gonna need shades,” he recited.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Granite Dells, traffic congestion hot topics at Prescott City Council candidate forum
Rusing files as Prescott City Council candidate
Orr, Sischka file for second terms on Prescott City Council
Letter: Remember at election time
Prescott Council hopefuls discuss Granite Dells at forum

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
20
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
20
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
20
TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)
SAT
20
Easy Grow Roses class
SAT
20
Christmas in July Arts & Crafts Faire
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries