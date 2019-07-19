City Council candidates look toward Prescott’s future

The tables inside the Centennial Center were full Thursday night as Prescott’s four City Council candidates — three incumbents and one challenger — fielded prepared and on-the-spot questions about why they should be elected or re-elected for a four-year seat.

The forum was organized by the League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai County and Prescott Good Governance. The primary election is Aug. 27.

The evening opened with two-minute introductions by the candidates, beginning with incumbent Steve Sischka, the co-owner of Olsen’s For Healthy Animals in Prescott who is seeking a second term.

He declared he has poured his “blood, sweat and a lot of treasure” into the community over the past 39 years. He said he counts himself a practical problem-solver willing to listen and collaborate to find solutions that benefit the greater community.

Sischka affirmed a need to negotiate with the Granite Dells’ owners. But he was clear he is not in favor of the proposal now on the table.

He also said he wants to do everything possible to enhance the vitality of the city’s downtown and offer a range of housing options deemed affordable to young and growing families.

In one light-hearted quip, Sischka said one headline he would like to see in the next five years — beyond highlights of essential quality of life issues — is Prescott named as the “Pickleball Capital of the World.”

Next up was incumbent James Lamerson, a local jeweler seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive term.

Lamerson was concise and brief with his answers, noting his focus is on assuring that all Prescott residents receive the basic services they deserve. He said he appreciates the passion of those seeking to preserve the Granite Dells, but he was clear he wants to find common ground with the developer so as to arrange an annexation deal that benefits Prescott’s future generations.

Lamerson also said he favors building a skilled workforce able to create new technology: think electric airplanes.

And he promoted a cautious approach on growth.

Incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr, a career educator, said that when she was elected four years ago the city was “in a mess.” With strong leadership, Orr said she has witnessed progress she wishes to perpetuate through city and regional collaborations.

She said she wants Prescott to be the hometown its young people clamor to create as they begin to raise their own families. She, too, was adamant about preserving the city’s frontier heritage.

When it comes to future hopes, Orr said she has no doubt on one success.

“We are going to Save the Dells,” Orr exclaimed.

Challenger Cathey Rusing, a more than three-decade resident who worked and managed a local surgical center and is involved in rental real estate, touted herself as a fresh face, a voice of change and renewal. She said she would favor term limits so as to promote more civic activism.

Rusing said she is adamant about preserving “our beloved Dells” and other natural resources — water conservation is a top priority. She said she is dismayed city taxpayers are forced to foot the bills for broken water mains installed by private developers.

Rusing said she awaits the day when Prescott is hailed for preserving the Dells in such a way that antelope populations flourish. She said she welcomes the opportunity for regional planning to benefit all who live in the Central Highlands. And she favors finding new ways to manage traffic and growth.

The only question that seemed to make all the incumbents bristle was about the acceptance of campaign contributions from developers. The three incumbents defended such donations.

Lamerson said he sees these professionals as “visionaries” helping the city be the best it can be. He said he will always be open to talking and working with anyone who has ideas about what is “in the best interest of this city.”

Orr suggested her financial records are transparent and that she works for all.

“We don’t do pay for play,” Sischka declared.

Rusing earned applause for her stand against accepting such donations. If elected, Rusing said, she wants to be fair and impartial, with her community constituents her sole “special interest.”

In closing, all of the candidates were clear that taking the oath of office is an honor and duty.

Rusing hailed her candidacy as the reason there is any pre-election dialogue.

Lamerson was clear he wants to remain in his seat so he can do what he has always done — enable Prescott to “stay who we are.”

Orr said she is “committed to Prescott” so it can be better tomorrow than it was today.

Sischka adapted lyrics from an ’80s tune to articulate his vision for the city.

“The future of Prescott is so bright we’re all gonna need shades,” he recited.